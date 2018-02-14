Piqua bowlers split with Troy; Covington, Houston boys win; Marlins swimmers compete

Staff Reports

The Piqua bowling teams split two matches with Troy Tuesday in GWOC American action on Senior Day at Brel-Aire Lanes.

The boys defeated Troy 2,076 -1937 .

Piqua finished 9-8 overall and 7-8 in GWOC American play.

Nick Jess led the Indians with a 408 series (200-208).

Caleb Smith had a 361 series (200-161), while Shane Kerrigan had a 325 series (167-158).

Austin Jenkins had a 168 game and Sean Hatke had two 150 games. The boys added baker games of 177 and 199.

The girls lost 2,105-1,557.

Piqua finished the regular season 6-11 overall and 5-10 in GWOC American action.

Piqua will be at the GWOC Post-Season tournament Saturday at Poelking South lanes in Centerville.

BASKETBALL

Bucc boys

lose to North

LEWISBURG — The Covington boys basketball team lost to Tri-County North 55-42 in CCC action Tuesday.

Bradley Wiggins led the Buccs with 18 points.

Covington will play at Mississinawa Valley Friday.

Cat boys

win in OT

BRADFORD — The Houston boys basketball team defeated Bradford 55-52 in overtime Tuesday night.

Bradford hosts National Trail Friday, while Houston travels to Jackson Center.

Marlins swim

at Mardi Gras

Two Miami County Marlins swimmers competed in the Miami University Redfin Mardi Gras Meet SCY

Results were as follows:

Scott Boyer Age 57 Age Group 55-59

50 Yard Freestyle: 27.28, fifth.

50 Yard Backstroke, 33.67, third.

100 Yard Freestyle, 1:00.09, second.

100 Yard IM, 1:14.38, third.

100 Yard Backstroke, 1:13.91, second.

Jeff Lange Age 62 Age Group M60-64

50 Yard Breaststroke, 34.23, first.

100 Yard Breaststroke, 1:17.10, second.

200 Yard Breaststroke, 2:53.39, second.

50 Yard Freestyle, 31.73, sixth.

50 Yard Backstroke, 40.71, fourth.

There were 125 Masters Swimmers there representing 15 teams from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan.