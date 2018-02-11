Southwest District Sectional Boys Basketball Brackets

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Southwest District boys basketball sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday.

The results are as follows:

DIVISION I

Piqua received the 15th seed in the Dayton Division I SuperSectional.

Piqua, 8-12, will play 16th seed Springboro, 6-14, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

The winner will play second seed Springfield, 16-3, at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Centerville.

DIVISION III

All three local teams are in the Northmont 1 and 2 sectionals.

Miami East, 9-12, received the 18th seed in the SuperSectional and is in the Northmont 1 sectional.

The Vikings will open play against 19th seed Greenon at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The winner will play second seed Bethel, 16-3, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

The sectional final is set for 3 p.m. March 3.

Top seed Versailles, 16-3, and 22nd seed Houston, are in Northmont 2.

The two teams will play each other on 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, with the winner playing 23rd seed Milton-Union, 2-18, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

The sectional final is set for 4:30 p.m. March 3.

PIQUA DIVISION IV

Russia, Lehman and Covington are all in the upper bracket, with Bradford in the lower bracket.

Russia, 12-6 and seeded second, will play the winner of ninth seed Lehman Catholic, 7-12 and 11th seed Covington, 5-15, at 6 p.m. Feb. 27.

Those two teams will open the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 2.

Bradford, 1-19, received the 13th seed.

The Railroaders will play the winner of top seed Fort Loramie, 19-2, and 12th seed Mechanicsburg, 1-19, at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 3.

TROY DIVISION IV

Newton, 5-16, received the 10th seed.

The Indians drew a bye and will play the winner of top seed Catholic Central, 16-3 and ninth seed Cedarville, 5-14, at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

The sectional final is set for March 3 at 7 p.m.