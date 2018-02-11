McEldowney hits for seven 3-pointers in Versailles win; Lehman, Miami East, Newton finish with victories

Staff Reports

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls basketball team finished the regular season off in style Saturday.

Kami McEldowney made her final home game a memorable one.

She made seven 3-point field goals and scored 23 points in the Lady Tigers 60-22 romp over Jackson Center.

Versailles, 21-1, will play Dixie at noon Saturday in Covington D-III sectional tournament action.

The Lady Tigers led 20-5, 29-7 and 47-17 at the quarter breaks.

Caitlin McEldowney added three 3-pointers and 11 points, while Danielle and Lindsey Winner combined for 14 points.

Lady Cavs

top Lakers

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team closed the regular season with a 51-29 win over Indian Lake.

Lehman, 11-11, will play the Fort Loramie-Ansonia winner in Sidney D-IV sectional action at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

Lehman led 15-2, 26-11 and 43-23 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary had the hot hand, scoring 14 points on seven of 10 shooting from the floor. She also dished out seven assists.

Grace Monnin had 12 points and five rebounds and Rylie McIver added four assists.

Lady Vikings

close with win

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a48-21 win over Northwestern in non-conference action.

Miami East, 18-4, will open Trotwood-Madison D-III sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Northeastern.

Miami East led 8-1, 12-8 and 31-13 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Haney led the Lady Vikings with 12 points.

Kaitlyn Mack scored 10 and Mikayla Schaffner added nine.

Lady Indians

roll to victory

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team finished a 16-6 regular season with a 71-30 romp over Graham Saturday.

Newton will play the Tri-County North-Troy Christian winner in Brookville D-IV action at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Tatum McBride led Newton with 25 points.