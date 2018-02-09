Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

NEW PARIS — The Miami East girls basketball team finished off a perfect season in the Cross County Conference Thursday night with a 69-24 rout of National Trail.

The Lady Vikings finished 12-0 in the CCC and are 17-4 heading into Saturday’s game with Northwestern on Senior Night.

East led from the start, going in front 18-11 after one quarter.

The Vikings stretched that margin to 32-17 at halftime and 47-20 after three quarters, before owning the last quarter 22-4.

Morgan Haney had 25 points, five assists and six rebounds, while Haley Howard had a double-double with 12 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

Bailey Miller added 19 points and Camryn Miller grabbed nine rebounds.

Newton girls

knock off FM

PITSBURG — The Newton girls got a big win Thursday night, knocking off Franklin Monroe 44-43 in CCC action.

It was just the Jets third loss of the season.

Franklin Monroe finished 19-3 overall and dropped into a third-place tie with Covington in the CCC with a 9-3 mark.

Newton is 15-6 overall and finished 8-4 in the CCC.

Anna Wolfe scored a putback with 11 seconds remaining to give the Indians the lead, and Newton’s defense was able to come up with a stop to seal the win.

Newton was led by Tatum McBride with 17 points. Wolfe added 11 points and Mallory Dunlevy scored 10 for the Indians, who led by 11 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime before having to hold off a second-half rally by Franklin Monroe.

Newton finishes the regular season at home Saturday against Graham.

Great sendoff

for Bucc seniors

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team gave seniors Jordan Crowell and Tori Lyle a great sendoff in the their final home game Thursday night.

Covington closed the regular season with a 68-34 romp over Tri-County North.

Covington, 16-6 overall and 9-3 in the CCC, will open Brookville D-IV sectional tournament play at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 against National Trail.

The Lady Buccs led 22-13, 32-18 and 52-29 at the quarter breaks.

Sammi Whiteman poured in 27 points, while Crowell scored 14 and Lyle added 10.

Lady Roaders

struggle on road

NEW MADISON — The Bradford girls basketball team lost 75-26 to Tri-Village in CCC play.

Bradford, 7-14 overall and 4-8 in the CCC, will host Riverside Thursday to close the regular season.

Skipp Miller filled out the stat sheet with nine points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Biance Keener pulled down six rebounds.

Lady Cavs

cruise to win

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team made quick work of Lima Perry 55-37 in NWCC action Thursday.

The Lady Cavaliers are 10-11 overall and 5-2 in the NWCCC.

Lehman will close the regular season Saturday, hosting Indian Lake.

Lehman led 15-2, 29-9 and 43-23 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary had 15 points and four steals, while Maddy McFarland added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Lauren McFarland had seven rebounds and three assists, Anna Cianciolo dished out four assists and Rylie McIver added three assists and four steals.

Lady Raiders

stun Redskins

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team stunned Fort Loramie 47-35 Thursday, handing the Lady Redskins their first loss in SCAL play.

Fort Loramie is 16-5 and won the SCAL with an 11-1 record.

Russia finished 17-5 overall and 10-2 in the SCAL

The Lady Raiders open D-IV sectional play at noon Feb. 17 against Fairlawn.

Russia led 8-5, 24-19 and 40-33 at the quarter breaks.

Laurissa Poling led the Lady Raiders with 15 points and Jenna Cordonnier added 12.

Lady Cats

drop game

JACKSON CENTER — The Houston girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker 44-43 to Jackson Center Thursday in SCAL action.

Houston finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 3-9 in the SCAL.

The Lady Wildcats open Sidney D-IV sectional play at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 against the Jackson Center-Triad winner.

Bradford JH

falls to Trojans

The Bradford eighth girls basketball team’s season ended with a 36-20 loss to Arcanum in the third round of the CCC tournament.

Austy Miller scored 13 points for Bradford and Karissa Weldy added five.