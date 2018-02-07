Piqua boys basketball tops Xenia; Sidney, Greenville next

By Staff Reports

The Piqua boys basketball team will play at Sidney Friday, before hosting Greenville Tuesday in GWOC American action.

Piqua is coming off a 61-55 win over Xenia in which both teams were shorthanded.

Xenia was missing Samari Curtis and Meechie Harris due to injury.

Curtis, who recently committed to Xavier, is the GWOC’s leading scorer at 30.4 points per game. Combined with Harris, they averaged 40 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Piqua was missing one of its top scorers in Devon Brown, due to illness.

Xenia had taken a 14-11 lead after one quarter, but Piqua rode a 12-point second quarter by Ben Schmiesing to a 27-23 halftime lead.

Five points by Mick Karn, a three by Schmiesing and a basket by Tucker put Piqua up 37-25 early in the third quarter, before Xenia rallied to take a 40-39 led late in the quarter.

Threes by Tucker, Schmiesing and Karn put Piqua up 48-40 early in the fourth quarter and the Indians held on from there.

Schmiesing had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Karn scored 16 points and Tucker added 15, while Hayden Schrubb pulled down 11 rebounds.

Jay Evans had 21 points for Xenia and Norde’ Uloho added 10 points.

Piqua will take a record of 8-11 overall and 5-11 in GWOC American play, while Sidney is 13-6 overall and 9-3 in GWOC American play.

In the first meeting, Piqua led 37-22 at halftime before Sidney rallied for a 69-61 win.

Sidney 6-foot-2 junior Andre Gordon is second in the GWOC in scoring at 25.3 points and adds 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Ratez Roberts, a 6-3 junior who suffered an injury recently, averages 11.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, while 6-2 senior Devan Rogers averages 9.3 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Gordon had 23 points and nine assists in the first meeting, while Roberts scored 14 points, Rogers had 10 points and 11 rebounds and 6-0 junior Josiah Hudgins added 10 points.

Piqua counters with Schmiesing, a 6-2 senior who leads the GWOC in rebounding, averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Brown, a 5-10 senior averages 13.4 points, 5-10 junior Tucker averages 12.8 points and 6-2 senior Schrubb averages 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 rebounds.

Karn, a 5-9 junior, averages 8.4 points.

In the first meeting with Sidney, Schmiesing had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Brown had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Greenville, 1-16 overall and 0-12 in GWOC American play, will visit Tuesday for Piqua’s final home game.

Piqua won the first meeting 90-66, scoring 53 points in the second half.

Schmiesing tied his career high in that game with 35 points and added 14 rebounds.

Greenville features the GWOC leader in assists in 5-9 sophomore Marcus Wood and 6-1 junior Noah Walker recently set a school record with eight 3-point field goals in a game.

In the first game with Piqua, 6-3 senior Will Coomer had 21 points and Walker added 15.

Walker leads the Wave with 12.8 points per game, while Coomer averages 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Wood is good for 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, while 6-1 senior Kyle Mills averages 8.1 points.