Southwest District girls basketball pairings held

Versailles, Russia, Covington and Miami East girls basketball teams all received top four seeds in the Southwest District girls basketball sectional drawings Sunday.

Results from the drawings for local teams were as follows:

DAYTON DIVISION I

The Piqua girls, 6-13, received the 16th seed in the D-I SuperSectional.

The Lady Indians got a first-round bye and will play the winner of fifth-seed Centerville and 15th seed Stebbins at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Vandalia SAC.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

COVINGTON DIVISION III

No surprise the top ranked D-III team in the state would receive the top seed in the Division III SuperSectional.

Versailles, 19-1, will open tournament play at noon on Feb. 17 at Covington against 19th seed Dixie, 2-19.

The winner will play 20th seed Northridge, 2-17, at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 27.

TROTWOOD DIVISION III

Miami East, 16-4, received the fourth seed in the Division III SuperSectional.

The Vikings will open tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 against 17th seed Northeaster, 3-15 at Trotwood High School.

The winner will play second seed Waynesville, 17-1, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The sectional final is set for Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

BROOKVILLE D-IV

Covington and Bradford are both in the upper bracket.

The Lady Buccs, 15-6, received the third seed and will open tournament play against National Trail at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The winner will play eighth seed Twin Valley South, 6-12, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Bradford, 7-12, received the sixth seed and took a first-round bye.

The Railroaders will play the winner of second seed Franklin Monroe, 18-2, and 10th seed Catholic Central, 5-12, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27.

Newton, 14-6, is the fifth seed and will play in the lower bracket.

The Lady Indians received a bye and will play the winner of fourth seed Troy Christian, 17-2, and seventh seed Tri-County North, 9-12, at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The sectional final is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

SIDNEY D-IV

Russia received the second seed at Sidney and is in the upper bracket.

The Raiders, 15-5, will open tournament play at noon Feb. 17 against Fairlawn.

The winner will play 12th seed Mississinawa Valley, 0-19, at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

The sectional final is set for Feb. 24 at noon.

Houston, 6-14, and Lehman, 8-11, are both in the lower bracket and took first-round byes.

Lehman, the ninth seed, will play the winner of top seed Fort Loramie, 15-4 and 11th seed Ansonia, 5-16 at 3 p.m. Feb. 17.

Houston, the sixth seed, will play the winner of fifth seed Triad, 10-9, and seventh seed Jackson Center, 7-13, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

The sectional final is set for Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.