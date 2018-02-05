Local swimmers compete at Wright State Invitational

Staff Reports

FAIRBORN — Piqua, Lehman Catholic and Miami East swimming teams all competed in the Carroll Invitational Saturday.

In the boys competition, Miami East finished third, Lehman fourth and Piqua seventh.

For Miami East boys, A.J. Christian finished third in the 100 backstroke, 1:12.06; and finished fifth in the 50 freestyle, 26.13.

Gavin Trabert finished fourth in 50 freestyle, 25.95; Camden Richters finished fourth in the 500 freestyle, 7:19.64; and Braden Reddick finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:21.59.

Daniel Tucker finished sixth in the 100 backstroke, 1:45.35; while Lane Mergler finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke, 1:29.95; and Jackson Tucker finished eighth in the 50 freestyle, 26.93.

Jackson Tucker, Reddick, Trabert and Erik Austerman combined for third in the 200 medley relay, 2:04.65; while Jackson Tucker, Christian, Austerman and Trabert combined for third in the 400 freestyle relay, 4:06.66.

Austerman, Christian, Jackson Tucker and Trabert combined for third in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:44.36; and Richters, Daniel Tucker, Mergler and Reddick combined for fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, 2:03.21.

For Lehman, Jack White finished fourth in the 200 freestyle, 2:18.66 and fifth in the 100 buterfly, 1:10.22.

Elijah Jock finished fifth in the 200 IM, 2:44.14 and sixth in the 1oo butterfly, 1:10.22; while Elias Bezy finished fifth in the 100 backstroke, 1:41.57; and 20th in the 50 freestyle, 35.43.

Joe Ritze finished seventh in the 200 freestyle, 2:54.42; and ninth in the 100 freestyle, 1:17.90.

Those four teamed for fifth in the 200 medley relay, 2:17.56; and seventh in the 200 freestyle relay, 2:03.87.

For Piqua, Colin Hutton finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:50.57 and 19th in the 50 freestyle, 34.73.

In the girls competition, Miami East was third, Piqua was fourth and Lehman was ninth.

Miami East was led by Meredith Richters, who swept the 200 IM, 2:22.66; and 100 breaststroke, 1:12.16.

Annie Richters won the 50 freestyle, 26.48; and finished second in the 100 butterfly, 1:05.44.

Bridey Logan finished seventh in the 200 freestyle, 2:45.46 and ninth in the 100 backstroke, 1:30.04.

Paige Blauvelt finished seventh in the 50 freestyle, 29.90 and ninth in the 100 freestyle, 1:09.74; while Rylee Putoff finished seventh in the 100 backstroke, 1:25.77.

Sarah Blocher finished eighth in the 500 freestyle, 30.64 and 12th in the 100 freestyle, 1:12.63; while Lindsey Yingst finished 14th in the 100 freestyle, 1:13.74.

Annie Richters, Meredith Richters, Blauvelt and Yingst finished third in both the 200 medley relay, 2:07.17; and 200 freestyle relay, 1:56.06.

Blocher, Hailey Baker, Putoff and Logan finished sixth in the 200 freestyle relay, 2:20.25; while Putoff, Blocher, Aly Jordan and Logan finished ninth in the 200 medley relay, 2:41.02.

For Piqua, Meredith Karn was third in the 500 freestyle, 5:58.90 and sixth in the 50 freestyle, 28.51; while Julia Anderson was fourth in the 100 butterfly, 1:09.91 and fifth in the 200 freestyle, 2:23.34.

Colleen Cox was fourth in the 200 freestyle, 2:19.85 and sixth in the 100 butterfly, 1:15.56; while Gracie Clark was fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:19.88 and sixth in the 200 IM, 2:54.87.

Gabby Knouff was sixth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:36.64 and seventh in the 200 IM, 2:56..98; while Maddy Fogt was ninth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:46.88.

Clark, Anderson, Karn and Cox combined for fourth in the 200 medley relay, 2:12.77; while Karn, Knouff, Anderson and Cox finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:56.94.

Fogt, Clark, Alivia Knorr Sullivan and Caitlyn Roberson were eighth in the 200 freestyle relay, 2:22.93; while Fogt, Jen Crusey, Knouff and Roberson combined for 10th in the 200 medley relay, 2:41.68.

For Lehman, Hannah Gigure was ninth in the 200 freestyle, 2:49.89 and 15th in the 100 freestyle, 1:16.17; while Caitline Swallow was 11th in the 100 butterfly, 1:44.09 and 12th in the 100 backstroke, 1:40.18.