Dammeyer to play softball for Sinclair

By Ben Robinson

COVINGTON — Covington High School senior Emma Dammeyer, the daughter of Scott and Tammy Dammeyer of Covington, recently signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Sinclair Community College.

Dammeyer, who will major in Sports & Recreation Education, chose Sinclair due to the academic and athletic opportunities it offered.

And receiving a Tech Prep scholarship to go along with a softball scholarship was an added bonus.

“I was attracted to the respectable softball program and the affordable college classes offered that allow me to receive my general education classes,” she said of her decision to commit to Sinclair.

In athletics at Covington, Dammeyer is a two-sport athlete excelling in cross country and softball. In cross country she was a three-year letter winner and competed in the state meet as a junior.

On the softball field is where Dammeyer shines as she enters her senior season as a three-year letter winner and a key contributor of a very successful softball program. She helped lead the Lady Buccs to the Regional Semi-Final as a freshman and District Runner-Up as a sophomore and junior. Dammeyer was also a top-four hitter on the team as a junior.

And Dammeyer credits former Lady Bucc softball coach Dean Denlinger for developing her into the player she is today.

“Dean was my softball coach my freshman and sophomore year as well as my travel ball coach over the summer of my freshman year,” Dammeyer said. “He taught me every aspect of the game and how to deal with adversity and be the best player and teammate I can be. I would not be the player I am today without his guidance and support.”

In Dammeyer, Sinclair coach Steve Beachler is not only getting an outstanding softball player, but a well rounded student/athlete as evident by her high academic standing at Covington High School and her busy schedule off of the softball field.

She holds a 3.5 GPA and has earned the All-County Academic Award in both her sophomore and junior years. Dammeyer has been involved in FCCLA, Skills USA, the Spanish Club and volunteers at the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Sinclair, who competes in the OCCAC (Ohio Community College Athletic Conference) is coming off of a 18-23 season a year ago.