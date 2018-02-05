Alexander signs to run for Otterbein

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

COVINGTON — Danielle Alexander, a senior at Covington High School, signed her letter of intent recently to run cross country and track at Otterbein University.

Alexander will join a program that has won three straight OAC (Ohio Athletic Conference) championships in cross country and has spent time in the national rankings under fifth-year coach Dara Ford.

“I love the environment of Otterbein,” said Alexander of why she chose to become a Cardinal. “Everyone on the team is super nice and the Coach Ford its fantastic.”

And it wasn’t just the athletic opportunities that influenced Alexander’s decision.

“My major has a great program and I see myself succeeding there,” said Alexander, who will major in Equine Science.

Alexander, who is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Alexander of Covington, received an outstanding financial package from Otterbein thanks to her academic standing at Covington High School. She currently holds a strong 3.47 GPA.

“I received a Merit Scholarship from Otterbein,” she said.

She is also very active in the community.

“I am a member of Breakfast Club, Key Club, FFA (Future Famers of America) and the Brethren Disaster Ministries,” Alexander explained.

Alexander has had a stellar athletic career at Covington and still has her senior season of track to focus on.

She has been to the state cross country meet twice and helped the team to a 7th place finish as a junior. She has also helped the team win league, district and regional championships throughout her career and has earned CCC All-Academic recognition.

And Alexander, who has been coached by Josh Long and Steve Dunn in cross country and Dave Tobias in track, feels her experiences in high school will help her at the collegiate level.

“My coaches have prepared me for the college level by pushing me to be a better, stronger, and faster runner,” she said. “They have taught me how to be a better person and teammate and have shown me what it takes to push myself to be the best that I can be.”

And after her senior season of track is complete, Alexander will look to have the same impact at Otterbein.