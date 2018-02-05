Heitkamp sets record as Versailles girls bowlers split matches; boys lose close one to Fort Recovery

Staff Reports

ST. MARYS — Morgan Heitkamp set a new school record when the Versailles girls bowling team traveled to St. Marys to take on the unbeaten Roughriders.

She started the night with seven straight strikes in both games and bowled games of 252 and 241 for a 493 series, a school record. The previous school record was held by Paige Holsapple.

“It was supper exciting! I have been through some rough patches this season, so rolling these two games really helped me get my confidence back,” Heitkamp said. ” It was great to help the team in a tough match.”

It turned out to be a great match, with St. Marys winning 2,709-2,623.

“I was approached by the St Marys coach a few weeks ago in regards to adding this match for a good competitive match up and knew this would be a great experience so close to the tournaments,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said.

The Tigers rolled an 867 in the first game to St Marys 915 giving them a 48 pin deficit.

“Adjustments were needed for game two because the left lane was hooking more then the right,” Phlipot said. “The team adjusted to the lanes but then left opens in the ninth and 10th frames allowing St Marys lead to grow. We just didn’t finish out the second game. As good as St Marys is you must finish the game out and get every pin you can get,”

Other Versailles scores were Lindsey Cheadle 152-182, Haddi Treon 156-156, Makenize Berning 163-146 and Morgan Barlage 144-142.

The Tigers were only down by 60 pins going into the baker series. The girls started out well rolling 187-160-234-149-159 but it just wasn’t enough to catch St Marys 196-180-180-169-190.

“This was a very good match,” Phlipot said. “We would have liked to walk away with another win but the experience was important for the girls at this point in the season. We never gave up.”

Versailles followed that with a 2,498-1,924 win over Fort Loramie at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City.

Leading the way for the Tigers were Morgan Heitkamp 166-217, Haddi Treon 146-211, Lindsay Cheadle 177-157, Morgan Barlage 146-181 and Makenzie Berning 139.

“The girls got off to a slow start in game one,” Phlipot said. “They weren’t making good first shots leading to open frames with missed splits. The second game went better for the girls, bettering their score by 95 pins from the first game. Overall we threw the ball a lot better in the second game. Our first shots were good so when we didn’t strike we left easy spares to pick up,”

The Tigers kept the ball rolling in the baker games with scores of 203-139-168-135-190.

“We had a nice lead allowing me to put some girls in spots they would not normally bowl,” Phlipot said. “I was proud of how they adjusted and stepped in nicely. This was a good team win today with everybody contributing in some way.”

With this win the Lady Tigers finished first in the WOHSBC South division and will travel to Westgate Lanes in Lima on Saturday for a rematch with St. Marys, the first place team in the North.

Tiger boys

lose to Indians

UNION CITY — The Versailels boys lost a tough match to Fort Recovery 2,558-2,491 on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City.

Leading the way for the Tigers were Luke Shellhaas 223-162, Brandon Bradley 193-170, Sam Bensman 157-205, Tyler Gehert 159-139, Drew Cotner 167 and Bretten Cheadle 143.

The Tigers came out strong in the first game, rolling an 875 building a 49 pin lead.

“I told the boys after the first game, we bowled well but we had to stay focused and make good first shots staying away from splits,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “Because Fort Recovery will take advantage of our mistakes.”

The Tigers started the second game strong but did not finish the game well leaving a lot of opens frames in the final three frames. This allowed Fort Recovery to get right back into the match, cutting the Tiger lead to 29. Going into bakers the Tigers knew they had to bowl together as a team.

The Tigers rolled baker games of 173-163-162-154-121., while Fort Recovery rolled 189-170-176-175-159.

“The bakers have been a strong point for us all year, but today just was not our day,” Phlipot said. “It just seemed Fort Recovery would throw one or two more strikes then us each game. I am proud of the boys keeping their heads up and giving it their all throughout the match.”

The Tigers will travel to Westgate Lanes in Lima on Saturday for the last match of the regular season to take on LCC for the boy’s divisional playoff. If the Tigers win they will place third in the South division.