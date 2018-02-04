Siefring has record performance at Akron Invitational; Frantz ninth in pole vault; Edison men win

Staff Reports

AKRON – Former Covington standout and University of Akron All-American Jackie Siefring is off to a great start in the indoor season.

She established a school and facility record in the women’s pentathlon en route to capturing the title with a five-event cumulative score of 4,308 in second-day action at the 14th Annual Akron Invitational on Friday at the Stile Athletics Field House.

The title marked the third consecutive year in which Siefring has won the event at the Akron Invitational. In the process, she posted the second-highest score in the country this season.

Siefring had a cumulative five-event scores of 4,308, the top- mark in the Mid-American Conference this season.

She ran a ,55 in the 60-meter hurdles and jumped 5-5.75 (1.67m) in the high jump.

Siefring captured the shot put with a winning throw of 40-5 (12.32m).

In the long jump, Siefring soared a career indoor-best 20-3.50 (6.18m) to take the event.

In the finale of the event, Siefring won the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.70.

Siefring teamed with Bailey Lack, Mackenzie Andrews and Sydney Stokes for second on the 1,600 relay, 3:49.93.

Former Versailles state champ Jenna Frantz finished ninth in the pole vault, 13-0 3-4.

Charger men

pick up win

The Edison State men’s basketball team cruised to a 97-67 win over Clark State Saturday in OCCAC action.

Edison improved to 15-7 overall and 3-6 in OCCAC action, while Clark State dropped to 7-11 and 2-7.

Edison opened a 49-21 halftime lead and was never headed.

The Chargers put six players in double figures.

Dakota Prichard had 16 points and five rebounds, while Hadith Tiggs had 14 points and four assists.

Jacob Rogan and Zach Ledbetter both had 12 points and five rebounds.

Jabryel Reed and Darryl Robinson both scored 10 points.

Romello Yaqub had six assists, Danny Lee Corbett had nine rebounds, Nick Thompson pulled down eight and Zach Haeseker grabbed five.

Edison was 38 of 74 from the floor for 51 percent, including eight of 24 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers converted 13 of 20 free throws for 65 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 49-31 and 15 turnovers to Clark State’s 21.