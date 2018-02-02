Lehman girls fall to Anna; Covington, Russia girls get wins; Versailles clinches share of MAC title

Staff Reports

ANNA — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team battled to the end before losing 56-47 Thursday to Anna in non-conference action.

Lehman was tied 18-18 after the opening quarter, but trailed 28-22 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters.

Lehman coach Craig Hall said he was pleased the team fought back after the Rockets took a 12-point lead.

“They could have laid down, there’s no question about it,” Hall said. “We’re probably not too different than any other school in that we’ve got a couple of kids not feeling 100 percent with the flu going around, with a lot of coughing and hacking. The kids wanted to play hard through that, and they laid it all on the floor.”

It’s the third consecutive loss in what has been an up-and-down season for the 8-10 Cavaliers

Prior to the current losing streak, Lehman won three consecutive games.

“We tend to play to our competition, for good or bad,” Hall said. “I asked the girls before tonight’s game to leave it all on the floor, and they did. …I’m proud of the effort the girls gave. I just asked them to make me a promise to give me this effort for the rest of the season. We’ll see how it goes.”

Alanna O’Leary had 17 points and four steals, while Grace Monnin filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Rylie McIver had eight points and three steals, while Brogan McIver had four assists.

Lady Buccs

roll to win

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team used a fast start to beat National Trail 71-44 in CCC action.

The Lady Buccs improved to 15-6 overall and 7-4 in the CCC. They will close the regular season hosting Tri-County North Thursday.

Covington jumped out to a 22-5 first quarter lead and never looked back.

The Buccs were in front 43-19 at halftime and 58-31 after three quarters.

Sammi Whiteman led Covington with 24 points.

Jordan Crowell hits five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Tori Lyle netted 12 and Lillian Hamilton added eight.

Russia cruises

to SCAL win

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team defeated Botkins 52-24 in SCAL action Thursday.

Russia improved to 14-5 overall and 8-2 in the SCAL, while Botkins dropped to 11-7 overall and 5-6 in the SCAL.

Russia plays at Fairlawn Saturday.

Houston falls

to Fort Loramie

HOUSTON — The Houston girls basketball team fell to Fort Loramie 56-35 in SCAL action Thursday.

Fort Loramie clinched a share of the SCAL title and is 14-4 overall and 10-0 in the SCAL. Houston is 6-13 overall and 3-8 in the SCAL.

Jess Monnier led Houston with 16 points.

Houston plays at Franklin Monroe Saturday.

Lady Tigers

clinch share

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Versailles girls basketball team clinched a share of the MAC title with a 48-32 win over New Knoxville Thursday night.

Versailles, 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the MAC, can win the title outright when it hosts St. Henry Thursday. Minster and Fort Recovery are both 6-1 in the MAC and play each other the same night.

The Lady Tigers led 17-4, 28-14 and 37-21 at the quarter breaks.

Danielle Winner led a balanced attack with 11 points.

Caitlin McEldowney scored eight, while Hailey McEldowney and Ellen Peters both netted seven.

Kelsey Custenborder added five.