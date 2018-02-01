Edison State teams split games with Columbus State

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split games with Columbus State Wednesday in OCCAC action.

MEN

The Edison State men led 26-25 midway through the first half, but couldn’t cool off Columbus State.

The Cougards finished the half on a 34-7 run and never let up.

Edison drops to 13-8 overall and 1-7 in OCCAC play, while Columbus State improved to 12-7 overall and 6-4 in OCCAC play.

Hadith Tiggs led Edison with 18 points and five rebounds, while Romello Yaqub had 13 points and five assists.

Danny Corbett added 12 points.

Matthew Gierhart had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Columbus State.

Mario Young had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists; while Chris Byrd had 17 points and four assists.

Anthony Butler added 10 points and six rebounds and Zion Parhem had seven rebounds.

Edison was 23 of 68 from the floor for 34 percent, including eight of 34 from 3-point range for 24 percent. The Chargers made 12 of 17 free throws for 71 percent.

Columbus State was 46 of 80 from the floor for 57 percent, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range for 55 percent. The Cougars converted four of seven free throws for 57 percent.

Columbus State won the battle of the boards 46-29 and had 14 turnovers to Edison’s 15.

Edison will host Clark State a 1 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN

The Edison State women cruised to an 84-50 victory over Columbus State.

Edison is 18-3 overall and 4-3 in the OCCAC, while Columbus State is 10-9 overall and 4-5 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 15-9, 32-24 and 58-46 at the quarter breaks.

Riley Culver had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to lead the Chargers.

Kailani Broyles had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals; while Lauren Monnin had 18 points, four assists and two blocked shots.

Jessie Crowell had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, while Clair Schmitmeyer had seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Antishay Rahim had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Columbus State, while Stephanie Newell had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Edison was 34 of 78 from the floor for 44 percent, including six of 14 from 3-point range for 43 percent. The Chargers made 10 of 17 free throws for 59 percent.

Columbus State was 18 of 63 from the floor for 29 percent, including one of 11 from behind the arc for nine percent. The Cougars converted 13 of 17 free throws for 77 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 50-39 and had 16 turnovers to Columbus State’s 24.

Edison will play Wittenberg JVs Tuesday night.