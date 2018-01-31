Piqua loses to Vandalia-Butler; plays Tippecane Friday, Xenia Tuesday

The Piqua boys basketball will play at Tippecanoe Friday in GWOC American action, before hosting Xenia Tuesday.

The Indians are coming off a 59-46 to the GWOC American leader Vandalia-Butler Tuesday night.

Vandalia improved to 15-2 overall and 10-2 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 7-10 and 4-6.

Kort Justice had nine points in the opening quarter as Vandalia took a 16-12 lead.

A three by Mick Karn at the first half buzzer got Piqua within 30-24 at the break.

Butler opened a 44-34 lead after three quarters.

Piqua was within 48-40 with 3:49 to go before Braedon Norman hit a three and Butler put the game away from the line, making six of seven in the fourth quarter.

Justice had 21 points and seven rebounds, Michael Kreill scored 14 points, Bryan Johnson had eight points and nine rebound and Ryan Wertz had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Schmiesing led Piqua with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Karn and Devon Brown both had eight points and Qurri Tucker scored seven.

Vandalia was 23 of 55 from the floor and six of 10 from the line, while Piqua was 18 of 52 from the floor and six of 10 from the line.

Vandalia won the battle of the boards 38-32 and had six turnovers to Piqua’s nine.

Tippecanoe is 10-6 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play.

Caden Smith, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads the Red Devils with 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Red Devils 76-66 win over Piqua earlier this season.

Tyler Skaggs, a 6-3 senior, had 14 points and eight rebounds in that game, while 6-6 senior Zach Losey had seven points and 15 rebounds.

Ben Sauls, a 5-11 sophomore, had 11 points in that game.

Cade Gingerich, a 6-1 senior, averages 11 points for Tippecanoe.

Piqua counters with Schmiesing, the leading rebounder in the GWOC — who averages a double-double.

Schmiesing scores 15.9 points and pulls down 11.4 rebounds a game.

He had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting with Tipp.

Devon Brown, a 5-10 senior, had 19 points in that game and 5-10 junior Qurri Tucker added 11.

Both average 13.0 points a game.

Mick Karn, a 5-10 junior, has given Piqua a spark since returning from injury, and averages 8.7 points.

Xenia is 10-7 overall and 6-3 in GWOC American play and will bring the leading scorer in the GWOC to Garbry Gymnasium.

Samari Curtis, a 6-4 junior, averages 30.4 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

He has made 52 3-point field goals this season.

Jay Evans, a 6-1 senior, averages 10.3 points, while 6-2 senior Meechi Harris averages 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

In other games Friday, Lehman Catholic plays at Anna in non-conference action, Bradford goes to Arcanum, Covington hosts Ansonia, Miami East hosts Tri-Village and Newton travels to National Trail in CCC action; Houston entertains Fort Loramie and Russia hosts Botkins in SCAL play; and New Knoxville visits Versailles in MAC action.

On Saturday, Lehman Catholic hosts Bradford, Covington goes to Coldwater, Houston hosts Riverside and Russia plays at Ansonia in non-conference action.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.