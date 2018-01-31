Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team defeated Mississinawa Valley 61-52 Tuesday night.

Kameron Lee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Preston Rodgers had 15 points and four assists and Conor O’Leary added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Brenden O’Leary had five rebounds and six assists and Bryce Kennedy had four assists and three steals.

Lehman boys play at Anna Friday night.

Newton boys

fall to Dixie

NEW LEBANON — The Newton boys basketball team lost 69-49 to Dixie Tuesday in non-conference action.

Treg Jackson led Newton with 24 points.

Newton plays at National Trail Friday.

Raiders get

big road win

ANNA — The Russia boys basketball team defeated Anna 66-64 Tuesday night in SCAL action.

The win moved Russia, 9-5 overall and 7-1 in the SCAL, back into a share of first with Fort Loramie in the SCAL standings.

Russia will host Botkins Friday.

Houston boys

lose to Fairlawn

SIDNEY — The Houston boys basketball team lost to Fairlawn 55-36.

Houston, 3-13 overall and 1-8 in the SCAL, will host Fort Loramie Friday.

GIRLS

Lady Tigers

handle WLS

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls basketball team beat West Liberty-Salem 43-25 on Tuesday.

Versailles, 18-1, will return to action Thursday when is plays at New Knoxville in MAC action.

Versailles led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime. Versailles increased its lead to 31-20 in the third quarter on its way to the 18-point victory.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with a game-high 15 points.

Elizabeth Ording scored nine points, Kami McEldowney added eight and Caitlin McEldowney scored six.

Lady Vikings

cruise to win

UNION CITY — The Miami East girls basketball team easily completed its third step of the “Drive for Five” and a Cross County Conference title Tuesday.

The Lady Vikings rolled to a 68-22 win to go to 15-4 overall and 10-0 in the CCC.

Miami East had a chance to clinch a share of the title Wendesday when they hosted Ansonia and can finish off an outright title Feb. 8 against National Trail.

Miami East led 17-6, 34-15 and 54-16 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Haney led the Vikings with 23 points.

Haley netted 13, Kaitlyn Mack scored 10 and Maria Staton added nine.

Troy Christian

tops Cavaliers

TROY — The Eagles Nest was not kind to Lehman Catholic girls in a 43-30 loss to Troy Christian Tuesday night.

Troy Christian led 9-5 after one quarter, but Lehman took a 16-13 halftime lead.

A two-point third quarter doomed the Lady Cavaliers, who trailed 24-18 going to the fourth quarter.

Rylie McIver scored seven points to lead Lehman.

Carly Edwards had five points and five rebounds, Alanna O’Leary had five points and three assists and Grace Monnine grabbed six rebounds.

Lehman girls host Arcanum Saturday.

Lady Roaders

drop game

BROOKVILLE — Bradford girls basketball team trailed 21-18 going to fourth quarter before losing 33-21 to Brookville.

Skipp Miller led the Railroaders with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Bradford plays at Newton Thursday.

Bradford eighth

grade gets win

The Bradford ighth grade girls basketball team defeated St. Henry 39-22.

Austy Miller scored 18 points and Rylee Canan added eight.