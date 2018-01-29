Garber, Peters to play volleyball for Edison State

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Edison State Community College volleyball coach Julia Haupricht added a couple of familiar faces to the Lady Chargers roster recently.

And she didn’t have to go far to do it — in fact right down Looney Road to the Piqua High School campus.

Piqua seniors Navie Garber, the daughter of Ben and Michelle Garber and Kesley Peters, the daughter of Randy and Paula Peters, signed their letters of intent in the PHS commons.

“I have coached them both in club volleyball,” Haupricht said. “I am familiar with them and know they will both come in and work hard.”

Both were key players for the Lady Indians over the last two seasons as Liana Michael’s squads posted consecutive winning records.

Garber, a versatile 5-foot-9 front row player, had 82 kills and 20 blocks this past season for Piqua, while serving two aces and is excited about the opportunity to play for Edison.

“I did (always want to play college volleyball),” Garber said. “My mom (longtime Piqua volleyball coach Michelle Garber) has really helped me a lot. I have played since I was little. I am going to go in and work. Playing for Edison, I feel like I will be able to just focus on volleyball.”

Michael said Garber still has a lot of untapped potential.

“Navie (Garber) is a really versatile players and a really smart player,” Michael said. “She improved so much this season. With Navie, I think she is still improving and getting better all the time.”

And her versatility will serve her well at Edison.

“With Navie (Garber), she could play right side, middle, anywhere on front row,” Haupricht said. “We will put her where she fits and is going to have the most success.”

Peters, a 5-foot-1 defensive specialist, had a breakout season her junior year at Piqua with 60 digs and followed it up with 174 digs this past season.

She said her decision to sign with Edison was an easy one.

“I am familiar with the coach from club volleyball,” Peters said. “I know what to expect from her and it is an opportunity to play volleyball in college. I am going to go in and work hard.”

Haupricht expects Peters to do well for Edison.

“With Kelsey (Peters) , she is pretty much locked into the back row,” Haupricht said. She is a good defensive player. I know that both these girls will come in and work hard.”

Michael saw tremendous progress from Peters this past season.

“Kelsey (Peters) is low to the ground,” Michael said. “Physically she is already a good player and I think mentally she has really coming on. That is her strength. It is always good to see players go on to the next level and hopefully, I have prepared them.”

To take the next step, right down Looney Road.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.