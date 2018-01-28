Boys Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — Miami East thought it was headed to overtime Saturday night on the road, but a buzzer-beating 3 from just inside half court by host Fairlawn handed the Vikings a stunning 40-37 loss.

Brendon Bertsch had 13 points and four rebounds and Dalton Taynor added 11 points and four rebounds for Miami East (7-10), which trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, 17-15 at the half and 28-26 after three quarters.

Miami East hosts Tri-Village Friday.

Newton falls

to Arcanum

PLEASANT HILL — One bad quarter spelled doom for Newton Saturday night as the Indians were outscored 20-8 in the second in a 50-43 Cross County Conference loss to Arcanum.

Ryan Mollette scored 12 points and Treg Jackson added 11 for the Indians (3-12, 1-7 CCC), who travel to Dixie Tuesday.

Bradford loses

in home game

BRADFORD —The Bradford boys basketball team lost to Temple Christian 75-64 Saturday.

Temple Christian junior Brody Bowman joined the Temple Christian 1,000 point club after scoring a game-high 37 points. Bowman needed eight points to join the elite club. Teammate Noah Howell added 19. For Bradford, Dialaquan Millhouse had 27 and Andy Branson added 17.

Bradford plays at Arcanum Friday night.

Tiger boys

keep rolling

RUSSIA — In a backyard rivalry game, the Versailles boys basketball team beat Russia 71-51 Saturday night.

Justin Ahrens and Keaton McEldowney scored 24 points each for Versailles.

Daniel Kearns led Russia with 10.

Russia plays at Anna Tuesday, while Versailles hosts New Knoxville Friday.

FRIDAY

Lehman boys

top Ridgemont

MOUNT VICTORY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team defeated Ridgemont 57-46 in NWCC action.

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Preston Rodgers scored 12 points and Elliott Gilard had five assists.

Lehman plays at Anna Friday.

Bucc boys

lose to Bethel

BRANDT — The Covington boys lost Bethel 57-34 Friday night in Cross County Conference action.

Covington hosts Ansonia Friday night.

East boys

fall to Tigers

ANSONIA — The Miami East boys basketball team lost a CCC road game to Ansonia 66-57 Friday night.

Will Hudson had 14 points and eight rebounds and Parker Heim added 14 points.

Newton boys

drop CCC game

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team lost to Tri-County North 70-47 Friday night in CCC action.

Treg Jackson led Newton with 21 points.

Houston boys

win in overtime

HOUSTON — The Houston boys basketball team recorded a 67-61 overtime win over Botkins Friday night in SCAL action.

Caleb Sluss had 13 points for Houston, including seven in the fourth quarter.

Houston boys play at Fairlawn Tuesday.

Versailles boys

get MAC win

MINSTER — The Versailles boys basketball team stayed unbeaten in MAC play with a 61-41 win over Minster Friday night.

Justin Ahrens scored 24 points and AJ Ahrens added 12.