Herndon, Hostetter finish 2-3 at Ben Logan; East has three champs, wins Thunderbird team title

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua and Lehman Catholic wrestling teams competed at the Ben Logan Invitational.

Piqua finished 18th and Lehman was 22nd.

Piqua was led by Sam Herndon (132), who finished second.

Herndon advanced to the championship match with two pins and a decision, before losing a 5-2 decision to Cyle Wells of Tecumseh.

Tristin Hostetter (126) finished third.

Hostetter was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall before decisioning Donnell Marshall of Centerburg 3-2,avenging the only loss he had in the tournament.

Brian Wintrow (126) and Lance Reaves-Hicks both went 1-2 with a pin,

Isaac Bushnell (152), Zavier Pennry (160) and Bryce Short (195) all went 0-2,

For Lehman, Ethan Knapke (170) was 2-2 with a decision and a pin.

Collin Haller (220) won his first match by decision before having to injury default out of the tournament.

Andrew Barhorst (152) and Sam Young (182) were s 1-2 with a pin, John Wesner (132) and Evan Fogt (160) went 0-2,

LCC THUNDERBIRD

East wins

team title

LIMA — Miami East and Covington competed at the LCC Thunderbird Invitational.

The Vikings won the team title with 196 points and had three champions.

Olivia Shore (106) advanced to the finals with three wins, including a pin of Joran Kennedy of Allen East in the semifinals and won the title with 7-5 decision over Caleb Schroer of Troy Christian.

Graham Shore (120) was 4-0 with three pins before recording a 16-7 major decision over Ethan Turner of Troy Christian

Alex Isbrandt (138) had three pins to advance to the finals before another showdown with Jared Ford of Troy Christian. This time, Isbrandt won 3-1.

Kaleb Nickels (126) went 2-0 with a tech fall to advance to the finals, before losing a 13-4 major decision to Tyler Bauer of Wayne Trace.

Zane Strubler (145)and Brenden Dalton (220) finished third.

Struber was 3-1 with a pin before a 13-2 major decision over Miciah Ankney of Hicksville in the third-place match.

Dalton was 3-1 with a pin before winning a 4-2 decision over Nick Baker of Troy Christian in the third-place match.

Matthew Welker (182) finished sixth.

He was 4-2 with a pin before losing 10-0 Peter Magsig of Woodridge in the fifth-place match.

Garrett Kowalak (113) also finished sixth.

He went 3-2 with two pins before losing a 9-2 decision to Reece Mullholand of Carey in the fifth-place match.

Travis Ferguson (152) placed eighth.

He was 3-2 with a pin before losing a 3-1 decision to Trevor Franks of Lakota.

Covington finished 11th with 102 points.

For Covington, Cael Vanderhorst (113) advanced to the championship match before finishing second.

He went 4-0 with two pins before losing a 7-2 decision to Chase Caprella of Allen East.

Keringten Martin (152) was 3-0 with a pin and major decision, before one-point losses to first seed Chase Moore of Swanton and second seed Billy Luft of Newark Catholic.

Martin finished finished fifth, rebounding in the fifth-place match with a 3-2 decision over Drew Combs of Preble Shawnee.

Gage Kerrigan (195) also finished fifth.

Kerrigan was 2-2 with a pin before pinning Hunter Miles of Ayersville in 1:54 in the fifth-place match.

Riley Richards (126) finished seventh.

He went 3-2 with a pin and a major decision before winning a 9-2 decision over Tyler Stoodt of Corey-Rawson.

Kellan Anderson (106) finished eighth.

Anderson was 2-2 with a tech fall and a pin, before losing a 9-5 decision to Gabe Sutton of Wayne Trace.