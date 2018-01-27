Piqua girls struggle against Vandalia; Covington girls top Jackson Center; Lehman, East lose

Staff Reports

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls basketball team struggled to put the ball in the basket Saturday, losing to Vandalia-Butler 45-14 in GWOC American action.

Vandalia-Butler improved to 12-6 overall and 9-2 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 5-12 overall and 3-8 in GWOC American play.

Lauren Williams led Piqua with four points and added four rebounds, while Kelsey Magoteaux grabbed eight rebounds.

Piqua trailed 8-0, 22-5 and 33-12 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua travels to Tippecanoe Wednesday.

Lady Cavs

fall to Redskins

ST. HENRY — The Lehman girls basketball team lost a 49-40 decision to St. Henry Saturday.

Lehman trailed 17-16, 26-23 and 37-33 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary led Lehman with 10 points, four assists and six steals.

Rylie McIver had eight points, while Grace Monnin had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Carly Edwards grabbed six rebounds.

Lehman will play at Troy Christian Tuesday.

Lady Buccs

stop Tigers

COVINGTON — Despite scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, the Covington girls basketball team was able to hold on for a 36-27 win over Jackson Center Saturday.

Covington held Jackson Center to five points in the quarter to preserve its lead.

Covington trailed 10-6 after one quarter, but took a 24-18 halftime lead and led 34-22 after three quarters.

Kenzie Long and Sammi Whiteman led the Lady Buccs with 10 points each.

Covington, 13-6, will host Bethel Tuesday in CCC action.

East girls

streak stopped

FORT LORAMIE — The Miami East girls basketball team had its 10-game win streak stopped Saturday, with the fourth quarter being the Lady Vikings undoing.

East lost to Fort Loramie 49-38.

The Vikings led 12-10 after one quarter and 21-19 at half.

East trailed just 29-28 after three quarters, but the Vikings were outscored 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Haney led Miami East with 16 points and Haley Howard added 13.

East, 14-4, plays at Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.