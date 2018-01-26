Piqua bowlers split with Troy; Lehman, Bradford, Houston girls pick up wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 6-7 overall and 4-7 in GWOC American play with a 2,209-2194 win over Troy Thursday.

Nick Jess led the Indians with a 446 series (202-244). Caleb Smith had a 379 series (195-184), Shane Kerrigan also had a 379 series (183-196) and Austin Jenkins had a 369 series (170-199).

Sean Hatke added a 341 series (169-172).

Piqua rolled baker games of 156 and 139.

Piqua was coming off a 1,917-1,743 loss to Greenville.

Piqua scores were Nick Jess 142-232, Shane Kerrigan 172-119, Sean Hatke 160-130, Shawn Smith 143-129 and Caleb Smith 110-118. Piqua had baker games of 130 and 158.

Piqua will bowl Vandalia Monday.

Lady Indians

split matches

The Piqua girls bowling team will bowl Vandalia Monday.

Piqua, 5-8 overall and 3-7 in GWOC American action, defeated Greenville 1,583-1,436 before losing to Troy 2,346-1,581.

Against Troy, Kyra Buchanan rolled 144-181—325, Chloe Koon rolled a 146-154—300, Ashley Peterson rolled a 140-123—263, Kalista Hill rolled a 142-101—243, Katelyn Lear added a 116 game and Stephanie Davis added a 99.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Cavs

win thriller

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-48 win over Ridgemont Thursday in NWCC action.

Ridgemont led 17-12, 27-20 and 38-35 at the quarter breaks.

Carly Edwards had 17 points and seven rebounds for Lehman, while Grace Monnin had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Rylie McIver filled out the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals.

Lehman will play at St. Henry Saturday.

Lady Indians

drop CCC game

ARCANUM — The Newton girls basketball team lost to Arcanum 43-35 in CCC action Thursday.

Tatum McBride led Newton with 15 points.

Lady Roaders

knock off MV

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team defeated Mississinawa Valley 54-19 in CCC action Thursday.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with 21 points.

Emma Canan scored 15 and Bianca Keener had five steals.

Bradford will play at Brookville Tuesday.

Lady Cats

top Fairlawn

SIDNEY — The Houston girls basketball team defeated Fairlawn 38-31 in SCAL action.

Houston, 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the SCAL, will play at Newton Monday.

Lady Raiders

fall to Anna

ANNA — The Russia girls basketball team lost to Anna 42-35 Thursday in SCAL action.

Russia, 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the SCAL, will host Botkins Thursday.