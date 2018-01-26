Davidson bowls 300 for Calumet; Edison State athletes receive academic honors

LOMBARD, Ill. – Michael Davidson, a 2014 graduate of Versailles High School, rolled his first collegiate 300 game during the qualifying rounds competing in the KEGEL ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic Tournament.

Competing with his team, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Davidson rolled the 300 in the third game on Saturday.

“Today I was finally able to shoot 300 in college competition,” Davidson said. “After being close so many times, it feels amazing to be able to achieve this. Thanks for the support from all my friends and family.”

The CCSJ men’s team totally dominated this year’s event from beginning to end. The Crimson Wave led qualifying by almost 400 pins after five grueling games on Kegel’s Sport Pattern called Turnpike.

They returned on Sunday to bowl 20 games of Baker team competition. There was no bracket style match play for this tournament as the format was total pinfall for two days.

CCSJ beat a large field of 72 teams from all around the country. The next closest team was about 350 pins from the Crimson Wave.

Davidson finished third individually and was selected for all-tournament team for this event.

Edison athletes

honored by OCCAC

Thirty-seven student-athletes from Edison State Community College have been named members of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) All-Academic Team for Fall 2017.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA in the specific semester.

Honorees included:

Volleyball

Miranda Hickey (3.76 GPA), Erin Metz (3.8 GPA), and Vanessa Winner (3.8 GPA).

Men’s Basketball

Zachary Haeseker (3.6 GPA), Zach Ledbetter (3.8 GPA), Caleb Maggard (3.3 GPA), Hayden Russell (3.5 GPA), and Nick Thompson (3.5 GPA).

Women’ Basketball

Jessie Crowell of Covington (3.8 GPA), Holly Frey(3.7 GPA), Lauren Monnin (3.35 GPA), Marin Reis(3.63 GPA), Clair Schmitmeyer(3.46 GPA), Shania Taylor (3.76 GPA), Kayla Tullis (3.6 GPA), and Rosie Westerbeck (3.56 GPA).

Baseball

Gustavo Bonilla (3.74 GPA), Jacob Clements (3.81 GPA), Andrew Collins (4.0 GPA), Cameron Davis (3.5 GPA), Cooper Denney (3.5 GPA), Evan Ford (3.46 GPA), Jackson Hobbs (3.75 GPA), Tanner Keyes (3.4 GPA), Dustin Parsons (3.47 GPA), Ryan Profitt (3.37 GPA), Dylan Welch (3.76 GPA), and Jacob Whisman (3.8 GPA) .

Softball

Cyndy Adams (3.6 GPA), Brooke Borgerding (3.5 GPA), Rayna Brownlee (3.5 GPA), Holly Frey (3.7 GPA), Emma Miller (3.7 GPA), Alexis Ontrop (3.6 GPA), Kaytlyn Riffell (3.6 GPA), Alexis Romine (3.4 GPA), Stephanie Scholl (4.0 GPA), and Hailey Wallace (3.5 GPA).