Edison teams split with Hocking; Piqua girls lost to Stebbins

Staff Reports

NELSONVILLE — The Edison State men’s basketball team couldn’t hold a halftime lead, losing to Hocking College 76-67 in OCCAC action.

Edison State dropped to 13-6 overall and 1-5 in the OCCAC, while Hocking improved to 9-8 overall and 3-4 in the OCCAC.

Dakota Prichard led Edison State with 17 points and Jacob Rogan added 13 points.

JaBryel Reed scored nine and Hadith Tiggs added eight.

Edison State will play at Cuyahoga Community College Saturday.

Lady Chargers

roll to victory

NELSONVILLE — The Edison State Community College women’s basketball team rolled to a 106-39 win over Hocking Wednesday night.

Edison Stateimproved to 17-2 overall and 4-2 in the OCCAC, while Hocking dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-7 in the OCCAC.

Lauryn Gray led Edison State with 20 points.

Lauren Monnin scored 15, Kaylesha Broyles netted 13, Riley Culsver had 12 and Kayla Tullis added 10.

Edison State will play at Cuyahoga Community College Saturday.

Piqua girls

lose to Stebbins

DAYTON — Despite 21 points from Lily Stewart — including five 3-pointers — the Piqua girls basketball team lost to Stebbins 54-44 Wednesday in GWOC American action.

Piqua, 5-11 overall and 3-7 in GWOC American action, will host Vandalia-Butler Saturday. Stebbins improved to 4-10 overall and 4-6 in GWOC American play.

Piqua led 10-8 after one quarter. The Lady Indians trailed 18-17 at halftime and 36-26 after three quarters.

Kelsey Magoteaux added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Korina Murphy scored 16 points for Stebbins, while Bea Marks had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Haylee Gunter came off the bench to score 12 points Kristine George grabbed nine rebounds.

Piqua was 12 of 46 from the floor for 26 percent, including five of 17 from 3-point range for 29 percent. The visiting Indians made 15 of 22 free throws for 68 percent.

Stebbins was 16 of 46 from the floor for 35 percent, including five of 18 from 3-point range for 28 percent. The home Indians made 17 of 26 free throws for 65 percent.

Stebbins won the battle of the boards 38-32 and had 17 turnovers to Piqua’s 18.