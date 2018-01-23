Schrubb free throw lifts Piqua to 52-51 road win over Fairborn in GWOC American action

By Rob Kiser

The boxscore will show Hayden Schrubb scored one point.

But, that should be probably be in large print and bold type.

Schrubb made the second of two free throws with one seconds to go Tuesday night to break a 51-51 deadlock and give Piqua a 52-51 road win over Fairborn in GWOC American action after a wild finish.

Piqua improved to 6-8 with the win, while Fairborn dropped to 3-11.

“I was pretty calm really,” Schrubb, who had missed the first attempt, before Piqua coach Steve Grasso called timeout. “Everybody was cool during the timeotut and kept me relaxed.”

Following a Fairborn timeout, the Skyhawks attempted a pass across midcourt.

But, Piqua senior guard Devon Brown soared into the air to catch the ball and finish off the Piqua win.

“Gotta catch it — just gotta catch it,” Brown said when asked his thoughts as the ball came his direction. “This was a big win for us and we were able to get it.

Piqua had rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit and took a 42-34 lead earlyin the fourth quarter.

But, Shaunn Monroe single-handedly brought the Skyhawks back, scoring 14 of Fairborn’s 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Qurri Tucker hit two free throws with 2:18 to go to put Piqua up 51-47.

Piqua still led 51-48 with 1:11 to got, but got a 5-second call with 44.9 seconds to go seconds to go.

With 15 seconds to go got free behind a screen a buried a three from beyond NBA range to tie it at 51.

“You knew he was going to heat up at some time,” Grasso said. “That was a deep three (to tie it).”

Piqua hustled down the floor and 3-point attempt was off the mark.

The rebound came to Schrubb and he was fouled as he sent the ball towards the basket.

“I knew time was running out,” Schrubb said. “I just kind of threw it towards the basket and the kid ran into me.”

The scoreboard showed zeros, but after a discussion they put one second on the clock.

After Schrubb missed the first one, Grasso wisely called a timeout.

“He looked really nervous on the first one,” Grasso said. “I just wanted to sit him down and give him a chance to calm down.”

Schrubb’s second attempt was perfect and Brown’s interception finished off the Piqua win.

Tucker led Piqua with 18 points.

Ben Schmiesing had another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Mick Karn continues to give Piqua a spark off the bench.

His two 3-pointers in the second quarter were Piqua’s only field goals of the quarter to keep the Indians within striking distance. He finished with three 3-pointers and 15 points.

Monroe had a game-high 27 points for Fairborn, while Tarik Yagmurkaya had 10.

Wes Watts and DJ Person both grabbed seven rebounds.

While Piqua has had its struggles at the line this season — Tuesday, it was a big part of the win.

Piqua finished 16 of 21 from the line for 76 percent, while Fairborn made just six of 16 for 38 percent. Tucker made seven straight after missing his first one and Schmiesing was 6-for-8.

Piqua was 16 of 41 from the floor for 39 percent, while Fairborn made 21 of 57 shots for 37 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 31-28, but had 17 turnovers to Fairborn’s 10.

Now Piqua was goes into a double home weekend with Troy and Stebbins with momentum.

“This was a huge win for us,” Grasso said. “We just talked after Friday (an overtime loss to Northmont) about being able to finish. The Fairborn students do a great job down here. This is a hostile environment and in a close game, we were able to get the win.”

Thanks to one clutch free throw.

Piqua (52)

Nick Rigola 0-0-0, Devon Brown 1-0-2, HAYDEN SCHRUBB 0-1-1, Qurri Tucker 5-7-18, Ben Schmiesing 5-6-16, Mick Karn 5-2-15, Cory Cotrell 0-0-0. Totals: 16-16-52.

Fairborn (51)

Wes Watts 1-0-2, Tarik Yagmurkaya 4-1-10, Shaunn Monroe 11-3-27, DJ Person 1-0-2, Jared Bates 1-0-2, KJ Redmon 0-1-1, Jarod Bodekor 2-0-4, Jordan Greene 1-1-3. Totals: 21-6-51.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Tucker, Karn (3). Fairborn: Yagmurkaya, Monroe (2).

Score By Quarters

Piqua 10 22 37 52

Fairborn 9 27 34 51

Records: Piqua 6-8, Fairborn 3-11.