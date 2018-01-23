Piqua swimmers, bowlers lose; Versailles bowlers pick up wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua-Sidney All Sports competition was resumed over the weekend, with Sidney picking up three more points.

The Yellow Jackets now lead the competition 10.5-4.5.

There are still two more points on the line this winter and if Sidney gets one more point, they will clinch the competition.

SWIMMING

Piqua stays

busy in pool

SIDNEY — The Piqua swimming team stayed busy with three matches over the weekend.

On Sunday, the had a dual with Sidney with two points in the all-sports competition on the line.

Sidney got both points, winning the boys 130-18 and the girls 90-74.

Meredith Karn, Colleen Cox and Julia Anderson all won two events for Piqua girls.

Karn won the 200 freestyle, 2:15.11; and 100 butterfly, 1:08.39; Cox swept the 50 freestyle, 27.35: and 100 freestyle, 1:00.64; and Anderson won the 200 individual medley, 2:31.62; and 100 backstroke, 1:09.68.

Also winning were Gracie Clark, 500 freestyle, 6:43.51; the 200 medley relay (Gracie Clark, Julia Anderson, Meredith Karn, Colleen Cox), 2:08.15; and 400 freestyle relay (Meredith Karn, Gabbie Knouff, Julia Anderson, Colleen Cox), 4:25.52.

On Saturday, Piqua swam in a tri-meet at Wright State with Miamisburg and Dayton Christian.

Winning for Piqua girls was Meredith Karn, 100 butterfly, 1:05.24.

On Friday, Piqua hosted Tecumseh.

Winning for Piqua boys was Gabe Switzer, 200 freestyle, 2:52.67; and 100 breaststroke, 1:39.07; and the 400 freestyle relay (Gabe Switzer, Colin Hutton, Mitch Fletcher, Michael Switzer), 5:49.41.

Meredith Karn, Colleen Cox and Julia Anderson won two events each for the girls.

Karn won the 200 freestyle, 2:33.20; and 100 butterfly, 1:14.91; Cox swept the 50 freestyle, 30.70; and 100 freestyle, 1:09.57; and Anderson won the 100 backstroke, 1:15.77; and 100 breaststroke, 1:33.62.

Also winning were Gabbie Knouff, 400 freestyle, 6:30.59; the 200 medley relay (Gracie Clark, Julia Anderson, Meredith Karn, Colleen Cox), 2:24.21; and the 400 freestyle relay (Meredith Karn, Gabbie Knouff, Julia Anderson, Colleen Cox), 5;08.11.

BOWLING

Piqua drops

two matches

SIDNEY — Sidney picked up a full point in bowling, sweeping Piqua boys and girls. The two will bowl against later this season at Brel-Aire Lanes.

The boys lost 2,515-2,154, while the girls lost 1,547-1,469.

Austin Jenkins had a 442 series (199-243).

Nick Jess had a 410 series (222-188) and Shane Kerrigan had a 358 series (157-201).

Terry Penny had a 178 game and Sean Hatke rolled a 164 game. Baker games were 160 and 163.

Tiger boys

top Bath

LIMA — The Versailles boys bowling team defeated Lima Bath at 20th Century Lanes 2,657-2,569.

Leading the way for the Tigers were Brandon Bradley 189-218, Luke Shellhass 202-182, Sam Bensmen 162-209, Tyler Gehert 159, Chad Shimp 158, Seth Rinderle 157, Bretten Cheadle 123.

After the first game the Tigers were down 74 pins.

“I told the boys after game one we missed way too many easy spares and we needed to clean it up a bit” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot.

The Tigers came out on fire for the second game shooting 924 and taking the lead back by seven pins.

“The team made a nice come back. The key was, they made very good first shots and picked up the easy spares,” Phlipot said.

The bakers went back and forth.

The Tigers started on lane 24 which played tough all day. After the first baker the Tigers lost their seven pin lead and instead were down 38 pins. They got some pins back in baker game 2 and regained the lead, now by 2 pins. Game 3 meant going back to tough lane 24.

“I told the boys whoever has the highest game on 24 will win the match” Phlipot said.

The Tigers did just that rolling 180 to Lima Bath 169.

In the fourth baker game the boys never let off the gas rolling 246 to Lima Bath’s 138. The Tigers finished strong with a 161 to secure the match victory. Baker scores were 127-180-185-246-161.

“After the match I told the boys I was proud of them for never giving up and how well they made the right adjustments to win the match,” Phlipot said. “This was a very good win for us, we have had a lot of ups and downs this season and I think this win will give the boys some good confidence to finish the season strong.”

The Tigers overall record is 6-6 (5-3 in conference). The Tigers bowl at Pla- Mor Lanes in Coldwater on Saturday against New Bremen.

Lady Tigers

beat Bath

LIMA — The Versailles girls bowling team defeated Lima Bath 2,524-2,202 at 20th Century Lanes.

Individual scores were Makenzie Berning (147-224), Morgan Barlage (194-169), Haddi Treon (182, 173), Morgan Heitkamp (188, 137), Payton Bulcher (128) and Lindsey Cheadle (126).

The lane pattern was tough requiring play next to the gutter on the right.

“I was proud of the girls making the right adjustments throughout the day,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “This oil pattern provided us great experience to boost their confidence in playing this tough part of the lane.”

The girls also bowled above their average in the Baker games. Baker scores were 192, 137, 149, 177 and 201.

Versailles will host Missinanawa Valley Thursday at McBo’s Lanes and admission is free for the 4:30 p.m. match.

On Saturday, Versailles bowls Russia at Pla Mor Lanes in Coldwater.