Piqua, Russia girls drop games

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls basketball team will play at Stebbins Wednesday.

The Lady Indians turned in one of their better performance offensively and led for most of the game Monday night before losing 51-45 to Bethel.

Piqua, who lost 40-32 to Fairborn Saturday, dropped to 5-10 with the loss, while Bethel improved to 4-7.

Piqua had the ball with 2:08 remaining leading 45-44 after Bethel called timeout.

The Lady Indians picked up a traveling call at its end of the floor.

Before Bethel inbounded, Klaudia Lowery snuck behind the Piqua defense and caught the inbounds pass at the Bethel foul line for layup with 1:55 remaining to give the Bees a 46-45 lead.

After Piqua missed two free throws, Lowery scored again to make it 48-45.

Kelsey Bachman made a free throw with 27.3 seconds left to get Piqua within 48-46.

But, Kenna Gray hit one free throw and Alaina Hawthorn added two for the final margin.

With Lauren Williams coming up with several early steals and Bethel turning it over nine times in the first four minutes, Piqua had jumped out to a 12-4 lead.

Lily Stewart closed the quarter with a three to give Piqua a 17-9 lead as Stewart and Bachman both scored six points in the opening quarter.

Bethel closed within 20-19 in the second quarter, with Piqua; only points on a Skylar Sloan three.

Stewart hit her third three of the half and Williams added a free throw with no time on the clock to put Piqua up 24-19 at the break.

Bethel closed the deficit in the third quarter, but baskets by Williams and Elizabeth Kidwell helped Piqua take a 40-35 lead to the fourth quarter. It was close throughout the fourth quarter before Bethel rallied.

Stewart had 17 points for the Indians, while Bachman had nine points, four assists and two steals.

Williams had eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals and Kelsey Magoteaux grabbed six rebounds.

Hawthorn led Bethel with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Gray had 13 points.

Delaney Hardert had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Lowery had 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Piqua was 18 of 54 from the floor for 33 percent and five of 12 from the line for 42 percent.

Bethel was 22 of 49 from the floor for 45 percent and five of six from the line for 83 percent.

The Lady Bees won the battle of the boards 32-20, but had 19 turnovers to Piqua’s eight.

Lady Raiders

drop game

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team stayed close for a half Monday night, before losing 40-21 to Tri-Village.

Russia, 13-4, will be play at Anna Thursday in SCAL action.

Roaders JH

splits game

The Bradford junior high girls basketball teams split games with National Trail.

The seventh grade lost 28-15.

Remi Harleman led Bradford with 12 points.

The eighth grade won 28-17.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 15 points.

Buccs frosh

play at 5 p.m.

The Covington boys basketball games at Bethel Friday night will start with the freshman game at 5 p.m.

Lehman game

will start early

The Lehman Catholic varsity boys basketball game at Ridgemont Friday night will start early.

The JV game will only be two quarters, meaning the varsity will start between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.