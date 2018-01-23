Piqua to induct six into Athletic Hall of Fame Friday

Staff Reports

Piqua will add six new members to the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night.

The induction ceremony will be held at Edison State at 5 p.m. and they will be recognized at the basketball game with Troy Friday night at halftime of the game.

The inductees include the late Joe Ciriegio, Richard D. Gold, Justin Hemm, Joey Hudson, Bill Kennon and the late Ron Weldy.

Joe Ciriegio

Ciriegio is a 1954 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

He was a four-year varsity letter winner in track and field.

Ciriegio qualified for the state meet in the pole vault as a freshman.

He broke school records in 100, 220 and 440 yard dashes and set a school record for winning most track and field events in four years of high school.

Ciriegio qualified for state all four years and broke a school record with a 10.0 time in the 100-yard dash.

He averaged 18 points per meet in track his senior season and placed fifth in the state in 1954 in the broad jump.

In football, he was also a four-year varsity winner.

Ciriegio was a two-time All-MVL selection at halfback/defensive back. Held school record longest touchdown run (95 yards), and punt return (91 yards).

He was recognized as the fastest man in the Miami Valley by the Dayton newspaper.

Ciriegio was an engineer at Copeland’s for 35 years.

He and his wife Barbara had four children — William, John, Mitchell and Beth.

Richard D. Gold

Better known as Rick, Gold was a mathematics teacher at Piqua High School from 1985-2010.

He was the Piqua baseball head coach from 1986-2003, and assistant football coach (running backs/defensive backs) from 1991-2008.

Gold was also the Piqua American Legion Post 184 baseball coach from 1987-96 and 1999-2001 and assistant baseball coach at Wittenberg University from 2004-2011.

As the head coach for Piqua baseball for 18 years, his teams won over 300 games, four conference championships, two district titles and was regionals finalist once.

In 14 years as manager of the Post 184 baseball team, his teams won nine district titles, along with being American Legion state finalist in 1991 and 1990 Connie Mack state champions.

He coached 75 players who went on to play college baseball and six of his players went on to be Major League Baseball draftees.

As an assistant coach for the football team for 17 years, he was a part of numerous conference and playoff teams, including the 2006 Division II state championship team.

In 32 years as a high school baseball coach at Miami East, Piqua and Russia, his teams compiled a record of 564-261, winning 13 conference titles, 10 sectional titles, five district titles and was a regional finalist three times.

Gold was the Miami Valley Coach of the Year in 1976 and 1987 and selected the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992.

He was chosen to coach the All-Ohio series three times. He served four years as Southwest District Representative and also as the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association President in 1994. Rick was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.

Justin Hemm

Hemm is a 2008 Piqua High School graduate

He was a 3-year varsity letter winner in football, basketball and baseball and one-year in track and field.

In football, Hemm was a three-year starter at quarterback.

He was a special mention all-conference as a sophomore and first team all-conference as a junior and senior.

Hemm was selected Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.

As quarterback, he helped the team make history, leading the Indians to their only state championship in 2006. As an underclassmen, he won the Red Gabriel Outstanding Underclassmen Award.

His junior and senior years, he was selected first team all-area and second team all-Southwest District. He was the Battered Helmet winner his senior year.

School records he set included single season passing yard, 1,701; single season passing touchdowns, 23; career passing yards, 3,849; career passing touchdowns, 43; and fourth all-time leading rusher, 3,014 yards.

As a basketball player, he was special mention all-conference his junior year and second team all-conference his senior year.

After being a starting shortsop in baseball for three years, Hemm ran track his senior season.

He was on the 400 and 800 relay teams that set school records of 42.73 and 1:28.43 and qualified for state.

After graduation, he attended Adrian College to play football.

Hemm was a three-time All-MIAA selection, two-time MVP and selected Division III All-North region and Division III All-American.

The school records Hemm set included passing touchdowns in a game, 5; completion percentage, 65.2 percent; passer efficiency, 170.9; single season receptions, 78; single season receiving touchdowns, 10; single season rceptions/game, 7.09; career receptions, 195; career receiving yards, 3,024; career receiving touchdowns, 26; and career all-purpose yards, 3,811.

Joseph Hudson

Better known in his playing days as Joey, Hudson competed in football, basketball and track and field and was a 2005 Piqua High School graduate.

In football, Hudson was a three-year letter winner as a kicker, punter and tight end, but he found the most success playing linebacker.

As a sophomore, he earned the Red Gabriel Outstanding Underclassmen Award and was second team All-GWOC.

His junior year, he earned the Red Gabriel Award, first team All-GWOC and first team All-Southwest District.

His senior year he was team captain and Battered Helmet winner.

He was also first team All-GWOC, first team All-Southwest District and second team All-Ohio.

Hudson was also named GWOC Defensive Player of the Year.

In basketball, he was a three-year letterwinner.

His sophomore year, he was Team Defensive MVP.

Hudson’s junior year, he was leading scorer, team captain, MVP and earned second team All-GWOC.

In track and field, he was a three-year letterwinner throwing the discus and shot put and was Miami County discus champion.

He graduated early in January of 2005 with a 4.0 GPA and 30 credit hours from Edison and enrolled early with a full scholarship at Miami University.

At Miami, he was the only true freshman to letter after playing in all 12 games.

His sophomore year, he started 12 games at middle linebacker. Hudson led the team in tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions.

He earned Team Defensive MVP and was selected second team All-MAC.

His senior year, Hudson led the team in tackles and earned first team All-MAC honors. For his career, he was MAC Defensive Player of the Year five times, had 316 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and eight interceptions.

Hudson was a two-time team captain, two-time Butkus Award Watch List selection, two-time Vern Smith Leadership Award nominee and Wuerffel Trophy nominee for exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

He graduated in four years with a degree in Kinesiology and a 3.25 GPA.

Bill Kennon

Kennon was the Piqua Central basketball coach from 1964-69.

He was a1952 Springfield High School graduate and 1956 Miami University graduate.

Before coming to Piqua Central, he coached Springfield Shawnee to the MRVL title in basketball in the 1960-61 season with a 7-0 league record.

At Piqua Central, he had a record 80 wins and 29 losses.

The Indians were district runnerup and Miami Valley League champions in both the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons, losing to Urbana and Springfield respectively in the district finals and having records of 20-2 and 19-4, respectively.

Piqua was again Miami Valley League champions in the 1966-67 season and in the 1968-69 season he coached Piqua to its only district championship in basketball, defeating Bellefontaine in the district championship game.

Kennon was assistant basketball coach for Tennessee Tech University in the 1969-70 season and coached Massillon from 1970-74, winning the district title in 1972,

In 1977, he became principal and head coach at Urbana High School, leading them to a district runnerup finish in 1977.

He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Ron Weldy

Weldy is a 1958 Piqua Central graduated who participated in football, basketball and track.

He was a four-year letterwinner in football and and two-year letterwinner in football and track.

In football, he was named All-MVL at defensive tackles in 1957 and 1958. In 1958, Weldy was selected All-Southwest Ohio at defensive tackles.

He was recruited to Ohio State, where he was a two-year starter at offensive tackle.

In track, he was a standout in the shot put.

He was an MVL All-Star in 1957 and 11958, qualifying for state in 1957 and finishing as state runnerup in 1958.

In the 1960-61 season at Ohio State, he was co-captain of the track team and finished second in the Big Ten shot put.

He had a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach, principal and friend.

He and his wife Janet Jamieson Weldy had four children — Kathryn, Kris, Kurt and Kory.