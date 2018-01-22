Scooby to put title as Number One Covington Buccs fan on line in wrestling ring Sunday

Staff Reports

The “Scoobinator” is ready to put his title on the line.

Dennis “Scooby” Willoughby will put his Covington Buccs number one fan title on the line Sunday night in the wrestling ring, when his match will headline a big-time wrestling event in the Covington High School “old” gym that will be a fund raiser for the Covington Bucc Boosters and Covington Music Boosters.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased at Joanie’s Floral Designs or the Covington Athletic Department.

Tickets will be $6 at the door.

It will be a Dynamic Championship Wrestling event with four professional matches and two specialty matches.

There will be a triple threat match with Lee Donnan, Jeremy Yingst and Mike Stephan and the “Main Event” match that everyone eagerly awaits.

Glen Hollopeter will step into the ring to challenge Scooby for the number one Bucc fan title.

The concession stand will be open so Scooby can properly prepare for his match — provided by the Covington Music Boosters — and a 50-50 drawing.

So don’t miss a great night of entertainment.

Along with that, the Bucc Boosters would like to thank sponsors Littman Thomas Insurance Agency, Glen Hollopeter, Buckeye State Mutual Insurance, Mr. Sew N Sew’s Custom Embroidery, D&D Classic Auto Restoration, Al’s BP & Sweet Treats, Tony’s Body Shop and Service Center, The Covington Savings and Loan, Moore Funeral Home, Full Spectrum Construction, Burgess Financial Advisory and Mullen’s Firestone & Auto Sales.