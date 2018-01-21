Edison State hoop teams drop games to Sinclair

Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at Hocking Community College Wednesday night.

The Charger teams dropped games to rival Sinclair Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men lost 87-70 to Sinclair after leading 41-40 at halftime.

Edison is 13-5 overall and 1-4 in the OCCAC, while Sinclair is 10-9 overall and 2-5 in the OCCAC.

The chargers came out cold in the second half shooting only 35 percent from the field, but more specifically only 1-for-11 from behind the arc for only nine percent.

“We had so many wide open looks in the second half, but the lid was tight and that took its toll,” Edison State coach Rick Hickman said.

Romello Yaqub had 17 points and four assists, while Darryl Robinson and Caleb Maggard both had 11 points.

Hadith Tiggs added nine points, five assists and five rebounds.

Edison was 25 of 60 from the floor for 42 percent, including five of 19 from behind the arc for 26 percent. The Chargers made 15 of 18 free throws for 83 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 44-25 and had 13 turnovers to Edison’s 11.

WOMEN

The Edison women dropped a second straight game — this time to the OCCAC leader.

Sinclair won its 17th straight game and improved to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in the OCCAC. Edison fell to 16-2 overall and 3-2 in the OCCAC.

The third quarter was the only quarter where Sinclair outscored Edison by more than two points. The Tartans led 18-17, 30-28 and 54-46 at the quarter breaks.

Riley Culver made nine of 13 shots from the floor and all three of her free throw attempts and scored 21 points for Edison.

Jessie Crowell had 11 points and three assists, while leading the team with six rebounds.

Lauren Monnin had eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Kailani Broyles scored nine points and Kaylesha Broyles added eight.

Amanda Schroeder made nine of 11 shots from the floor and six of seven from the line to score 25 points for Sinclair, to go with four steals.

Kierre James had 18 points, including 10 of 12 from the line, six assists and five rebounds; while Madison Conally-Banks had 11 points and five rebounds.

Keera Nared had nine points and seven rebounds and Aaryn Evans had eight points and six rebounds.

Edison was 24 of 55 from the floor for 44 percent, including just two of 11 from 3-point range for 18 percent. The Lady Chargers made 15 of 23 free throws for 65 percent.

Sinclair was 26 of 53 from the floor for 49 percent, including just one of five from behind the arc for 20 percent. The Tartans made 22 of 31 free throws for 71 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 28-23 and 23 turnovers to Edison’s 22.