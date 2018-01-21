Wrestling team duals start Wednesday; Versailles wrestlers third at Comet; Covington JV, JH in action

Staff Reports

The Region 23, Division III state wrestling team duals get underway Thursday with local teams at both Versailles and Miami East.

At Versailles, two teams will advance to next week’s regional semifinals.

Third seeded Covington will wrestle sixth seed Parkway and second seed Coldwater will wrestle seventh seed Spencerville at 6 p.m.

The winners will wrestle 20 minutes after the first round, with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals.

Also at Versailles, top seed Versailles and eighth seed Delphos St. John’s and fourth seed Allen East and fifth seed Bluffton will wrestle at 6 p.m.

The winners will wrestle 20 minutes after the first round, with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals.

At Troy Christian, six teams will be competing for one spot in the regional semifinals.

First seed Miami East and second seed Milton-Union both received first-round byes.

Sixth seed Northeastern and third seed Troy Christian and fourth seed Southeastern and fifth seed Greenon will wrestle at 5 p.m.

Twenty minutes after that round, Miami East will wrestle the Southeastern-Greenon winner and Milton-Union will wrestle the Northeastern-Troy Christian winner.

Twenty minutes after that round, the two winners will wrestle to see who advances.

Tiger wrestlers

third at Comet

GROVE CITY — The Versailles wrestlers finished third at the Central Crossing Comet Classic Saturday.

Vandalia-Butler won with 269 points, Woodridge was second with 230 and Versailles was third with 182.

Taking second was Kobe Epperly (106).

Epperly went 2-0 with two pins in pool play and had two more pins to advance to the finals, where he lost 9-3 to Matt Motter of Vandalia-Butler.

Finishing fourth were Jacob Poling (120), Cael Bey (126), Isaac Grilliot (182) and Gage DeHart (195).

Poling went 3-0 with two pins to advance to the semifinals, before losing twice.

Bey went 3-0 with two pins to advance to the semifinals. After losing to eventual champion David Massey in the semifinals, he lost a close 2-0 decision to Hunter Donnan of Tecumseh in the third-place match.

Grilliot went 3-0 with three pins to advance to semifinals before losing twice.

DeHart went 3-0 with two pins to advance to the semifinals. After losing in the semifinals, he lost a close 4-2 decision to Bowen McConahay of Logan Elm in the third-place match.

Taking fifth were Trevor Huber (113), Kyle Wuebker (138), Austin Nerderman (220) and Jeffrey Ware (285).

Huber went 1-1 with a pin in pool play.

After losing his quarterfinal match, he had a pin and 6-1 decision over teammate Noah Barga to finish fifth.

Wuebker went 2-1 with two pins to advance to the consolation bracket. After winning a 5-3 decision, he decisioned Thomas Reynolds of Logan 10-9 in the fifth-place match.

Nerderman went 1-1 in pool play with a pin to advance to the consolation bracket.

After advancing to the fifth-place match with a pin, he pinned Collin Roar of Logan Elm in 2:07.

Ware advanced to the consolation bracket by going 1-1 with a pin. After winning by pin to advance to the fifth-place match, he pinned James Castro of Pickerington Central in 3:58.

Finishing sixth were Noah Barga (113) and Preston Platfoot (132).

Barga went 1-1 with a pin in pool play. After losing his quarterfinal match, he came back with a pin, before losing a 6-1 decision to Huber in the fifth-place match.

Platfoot went 2-1 with a pin to advance to the consolation bracket.

He advanced to the fifth-place match with a pin, before losing a close 4-2 decision to Devin Wood of Central Crossing.

Finishing eighth was Tyler Gigandet (170).

Gigandet went 2-1 with two pins in pool play, before losing his final two matches.

Covington JV

goes to Sidney

SIDNEY — The Covington JV wrestling team competed at the Sidney JV Invitational Saturday.

Gage Kerrigan won the 195-pound weight class, earning two pins on the day.

Taylen Viney (120), Deacon Shields (145, pin), Fletcher Metz (152, pin) and Clayton Stephan (285) each took fourth place, while Bryce Smith (138) finished sixth overall.

Also wrestling well and winning for the Buccs were David Robinson (126, pin), Seth Iddings (160) and Wyatt Phipps (285)

Covington JH

13th in tourney

MECHANICSBURG — The Covington junior high wrestling team finished 13th at the Mechanicsburg Junior High Invitational, with five wrestlers placing.

Dalton Bishop (80, pin) and Caleb Miller (116, pin) led the Buccs with fourth-place finishes, while Connor Sindelir (122, 2 pins) took fifth. Ricky Stephan (150, 3 pins) and Scott Blumenstock (245, 2 pins) both finished in eighthplace.

Trey Kiser placed first in the 128-pound extra bracket with 3 wins and 2 pins.

Also competing well for the Buccs were Lane Jay (86), Tanner Garrett (92), Tyler Basye (98), Kaden Hughes (104, pin), Aaron Jackson (110), Hunter Basye (128), Jensen Wagoner (134) and Adam Brewer (160).