Piqua girls lose to Fairborn in GWOC American play; Versailles, Covington, Lehman pick up wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the game, before losing to Fairborn 402-32 in GWOC American action Saturday afternoon.

Fairborn improved to 6-9 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in GWOC American play.

Fairborn hit five 3-pointers in the first half — three by junior guard Evelyn Oktavec — and took its biggest lead of 21-11 late in the first half after a three by Chloe Johnson.

But, Lily Stewart — who scored all eight of her points in the second quarter — hit a three to get Piqua back within 23-14 at the break.

Kelsey Magoteaux opened the second half with two 3-point plays — on a backdoor cut and assist from Tayler Grunkemeyer and on a steal — to get the Lady Indians within 23-20.

Grunkemeyer hit a free throw and Magoteaux scored on another back door cut to get the Indians within 24-23, before Khala Powell had 3-point play for Fairborn to make it 27-23 going to the fourth quarter.

After another basket by Magoteaux — who had 10 points in the second half — Kelsey Bachman hit two free throws with 5:01 remaining to tie the game at 27.

With 4:48 to go, Powell hit the first of two free throws and Cassidy Mustard got the offensive rebound and scored to put Fairborn up 30-27.

Oktavec — who was held without a field goal by Lauren Williams in the second half — then hit nine of 10 free throws down the stretch to put the game away,

Piqua could only manage two field goals by Bachman the rest of the way.

Oktavec led Fairborn with 20 points, while Powell had nine points and five rebounds and Johnson grabbed eight rebounds.

Magoteaux led Piqua with 14 points and five rebounds.

Along with Stewart’s eight points, Bachman added six.

Piqua was 10 of 29 from the floor for 34 percent and 11 of 13 from the line for 85 percent.

Fairborn was also 10 of 29 from the floor for 34 percent and 15 of 19 from the line — including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter — for 79 percent.

Fairborn won the battle of the boards 23-17, but had 16 turnovers to Piqua’s 11.

Piqua will be back in action Monday, hosting Bethel.

BOXSCORE

Fairborn (40)

Khala Powell 2-4-9, Evelyn Oktavec 4-9-20, Ashley Dagnan 0-0-0, Jodee Austin 1-0-2, Chloe Johnson 1-1-4, Cassidy Mustard 2-0-4, Mikayla Baughman 0-1-1. Totals: 10-15-40.

Piqua (32)

Lauren Williams 0-2-2, Kelsey Magoteaux 5-4-14, Tayler Grunkemeyer 0-2-2, Emily Powell 0-0-0, Lily Stewart 3-1-8, Kelsey Bachman 2-2-6, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0. Totals: 10-11-32.

3-point field goals — Fairborn: Powell, Oktavec (3), Johnson. Piqua: Stewart.

Score By Quarters

Fairborn 11 23 27 40

Piqua 4 14 23 32

Records: Fairborn 6-9 (5-4), Piqua 5-9 (3-6).

Lady Tigers

cruise to win

VERSAILLES — Versailles prepped for showdown for first place in the MAC Thursday with a 65-23 romp over Celina Saturday.

Versailles, ranked second in the state in D-III, will host Minster, ranked first in the state in D-IV, on Thursday. Both teams go into the game unbeaten in the MAC.

Versailles, 16-1, got a big game from Kami McEldowney and led 12-4, 31-13 and 49-17 at the quarter breaks.

McEldowney made five of Versailles eight 3-point field goals and scored 23 points.

She had 20 in the first quarters. Hailey McEldowney added 10 points and Danielle Winner scored nine.

Kelsey Custenborder had six and Caitlin McEldowney added five.

Lady Buccs

handle Indians

COVINGTON — All five starters scored at least seven points as Covington got off to a fast start and defeated Netwon 61-37 in non-conference action Saturday in a Coaches vs. Cancer game.

Covington, 12-5, led 16-9, 31-17 and 44-27 at the quarter breaks.

Sammi Whiteman poured in 28 points to lead the Lady Buccs and added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Lillian Hamilton had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots, while Tori Lyle had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Kenzie Long and Jordan Crowell all scored seven points.

Newton, playing without Macy Flanary, was led by Tatum McBride with 11 points, while Michaela Kirk and Anna Wolfe both scored eight.

Covington has a big game at Miami East Thursday, while Newton will play at Arcanum.

Lady Cavs

top Blackhaws

UNION CITY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team rolled to a 68-25 win over Mississinawa Valley Saturday.

Lehman led 26-9, 41-15 and 52-22 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had 17 points, hitting eight of 12 shots from the floor.

Grace Monnin had 12 points, six rebounds and five steals; while Brogan McIver had eight points and three steals.

Anna Cianciolo had seven points, three assists and five steals; Hope Anthony had seven points and six rebounds; Carly Edwards had seven points and seven rebounds; and Rylie McIver had seven assists and four steals.

Lehman hosts Ridgemont Thursday.