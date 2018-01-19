Covington wrestlers sweep dual; Versailles girls win battle of state-ranked teams; Newton, Russia girls pick up wins

Staff Reports

COLDWATER — Covington travelled to Coldwater on Thursday for a double dual, but ended up not facing the Cavaliers since the two teams are likely to face each other in the OHSAA dual meet tournament next Wednesday at Versailles.

Instead the Buccs faced Milton-Union and Lima Senior, defeating the Bulldogs, 52-24, and the Spartans, 72-3, to improve their dual meet record to 15-4 overall.

Going 2-0 for the Buccs were Kellan Anderson (106, pin), Cael Vanderhorst (113), Riley Richards (126, pin), Austin Flick (138, 2 pins), Trentin Alexander (160, 2 pins), Gavin McReynolds (182), Gage Kerrigan (195, pin) and Joseph Franke (220, pin).

Going 1-0 were Fletcher Metz (145), Clayton Stephan (285) and Bryce Keiser (285, pin). Finishing 1-1 were Taylen Viney (120), David Robinson (132), Keringten Martin (152) and Hunter Clarkson (170, pin).

Covington’s reserve team travels to Sidney on Saturday for their JV tournament.

BASKETBALL

Lady Tigers

get big win

FORT RECOVERY — It was a matchup of state-ranked teams in MAC action Thursday at Fort Recovery.

Versailles, ranked second in D-III, and Fort Recovery, ranked 1oth in D-IV met and it was the visiting Tigers that came away with a 44-30 victory.

The Lady Tigers improved to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the MAC, while Fort Recovery drops to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the MAC.

Versailles had a 14-4 advantage in the second quarter to stretch a 13-7 lead to 27-11. The Tigers led 29-17 after three quarters.

Danielle Winner had a big game for Versailles, hitting eight of 15 shots and scoring 16 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Kami McEldowney added seven, Ellen Peters netted six and Caitlin McEldowney scored five. Lindsey Winner had five rebounds.

Grace Thien led Fort Recovery with 14.

Versailles was 19 of 47 from the floor for 40 percent, including three of seven from 3-point range for 43 percent. The Lady Tigers made three of six from the line for 50 percent.

Fort Recovery was 13 of 39 from the floor for 33 percent, including four of 11 from behind the arc for 27 percent. The Lady Indians missed both of their free throw attempts.

Versailles won the battle of the boards 30-27 and had 11 turnovers to Fort Recovery’s 18.

The Tigers, now 4-0 against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll, host Celina Saturday before a showdown with the top ranked D-IV team Minster on Thursday.

Lady Indians

roll to CCC win

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team had little trouble with Twin Valley South Thursday night, posting a 68-38 Cross County Conference victory.

Tatum McBride led the Indians (9-4, 6-3 CCC) with 23 points and eight assists and Anna Wolfe added 17 points in the win.

Newton travels to Covington Saturday.

Lady Roaders

fall in CCC play

PITSBURG — Freshman Skipp Miller set a new single-season rebound record for Bradford in the Lady Railroaders 52-34 loss to Franklin Monroe Thursday in CCC action.

Miller had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Lady Railroaders.

Cassi Mead added seven points and Bianca Keener had six rebounds.

Bradford plays Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Lady Raiders

win ‘D’ battle

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Jackson Center 27-21 in SCAL action Thursday.

Russia, 13-3, got 10 points from Laurissa Poling.

Russia will host Tri-Village on Monday.

Lady Cats

lose to Anna

ANNA — The Houston girls basketball team lost 54-36 to Anna in SCAL action Thursday.

Houston will be back in action Saturday, hosting Botkins.

Buccs frosh

to play Monday

The Covington freshman will make up its game with Russia at 6 p.m. Monday.

Piqua JH

tops Vandalia

The Piqua seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Vandalia 46-34 Thursday.

Brock Smith led the way with 19 points.

Dre’Sean Roberts added 15 and Bryson Roberts scored five for Piqua, 6-4.

Piqua girls

JH gets win

The Piqua eighth grade girls team bounced back from a one-point loss to Troy, beating Mad River 45-28.

Piqua never trailed behind a solid team effort on both sides of the ball and several transition baskets to break the game open.

Piqua is now 10-2 on the season.

Bradford JH

sweeps Newton

The Bradford seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams swept Newton.

The seventh grade won 25-16.

Remi Harleman led Bradford with 16 and Belle Burgett scored five.

The eighth grade won 60-12.

Austy Miller scored 22 points.

Rylee Canan scored 13 points, Karissa Weldy netted 12 and Alexia Barhorst added nine.