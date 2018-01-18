Military/Veterans being honored at Friday games

A number of schools, including Piqua, Lehman Catholic, Covington, Miami East and Versailles, will be holding Veterans/Military Appreciation Night this Friday at home boys basketball games.

All past members of the military will granted free admission with a military ID.

At Covington, they will recognize all military members before the national anthem of the varsity game and Covington students and fans should wear red, white and blue to Friday night’s game to help honor our military.

At Versailles, all military personnel and veterans will receive a free drink and a bag of the MAC’s best popcorn.

There will be a halftime shooting contest and shirt giveaway for Versailles High School students.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Piqua girls

go cold in loss

CLAYTON — The Piqua girls basketball team was colder than the weather outside Wednesday night and as a result, points were hard to come by.

The Indians dropped a 61-20 decision to Northmont.

Piqua dropped to 5-8 on the season and will host Fairborn Saturday. Northmont improved to 7-5.

Piqua trailed 12-2, 29-10 and 46-13 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua made just five of 31 shots from the floor for 16 percent, including just two of nine 3-point attempts for 22 percent. The Lady Indians made eight of 14 free throws for 57 percent.

Northmont was 27 of 66 from the floor for 41 percent, including just one of eight from behind the arc for 13 percent. The T-Bolts made six of eight free throws for 75 percent.

Northmont won the battle of the boards 44-12 and had 14 turnovers to Piqua’s 26.

Shalaya Heath had 13 points and six rebounds for Northmont, while Kaitlyn McRay added 11 points and Makayla Cooper had nine points and five steals. Camryn Nadir scored eight points and added seven rebounds, while Gabby Kline grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kelsey Bachman led Piqua with five points.

Lady Cavs

roll to win

DOLA — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team rolled to a 59-25 win over Hardin Northern Wednesday.

Lehman led 18-3, 38-12 and 46-21 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with 13 points and five steals.

Grace Monnin had 10 points and six rebounds and Carly Edwards also scored 10 points.

Rylie McIver had five rebounds and four steals and Brogan McIver dished out three assists.

Lehman will play at Mississinawa Valley Saturday.

Covington JH

game rescheduled

The Bradford at Covington junior high girls games will be played on Jan. 25.

The games will be played in the K-8 gym.