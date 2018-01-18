Hardman guides Piqua baseball to 1962 MVL title

THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNAL

SPRING, 1962

BASEBALL, TENNIS

Baseball

“Piqua Central’s baseball team opened the season successfully yesterday with a 5-0 shutout over Miamisburg in both teams’ Miami Valley League debut at the ‘burg. Coach Jim Hardman’s Tribe displayed the talent he described earlier with a solid eight-hit attack bunched around a junior and senior’s two hitter. Gene Bayman went five innings and was the winner, striking out 11 which included fanning the side in the second and fourth frames. Bayman issued four walks and two Miamisburg hits, both singles.”

“Maybe it’s too early to predict a Miami Valley League championship, but Piqua Central made a 100 per cent jump towards the title as the Indians nudged the Fairmont Dragons 4-3 in a MVL game yesterday at Fountain Park for their second victory this week.”

“Piqua Central’ seventh inning bobbles opened the gates for Troy’s 3-2 win yesterday afternoon at Troy as Piqua suffered its first Miami Valley League defeat and first in three games. Supporting a 2-1 lead in the seventh, Central committed three errors to ‘earn’ their first loss.”

“Piqua Central kept its Miami Valley League baseball hopes alive with a 6-3 win over Greenville yesterday afternoon at Fountain Park. Central, trailing 1-0 going into its half of the second , broke the game wide open with five runs. Gordon McMaken pitched five complete innings, striking out five and walking none. Jerry Finley finished, giving up two runs on two singles mixed with two passed balls.”

“Gene Bayman’s fine relief pitching gave Piqua Central a split with Tecumseh’s Arrows Saturday afternoon at Fountain Park. Central dropped the first game 6-2 and won the second 11-6. Errors and plenty of mental mistakes gave Tecumseh the first game 6-2. Bayman’s sparkling relief performance saved the win for Chuck Cox.”

“Lima scored three unearned runs to down Piqua Central’s Indians 6-3 yesterday at Fountain Park for Central’s third defeat in eight games. Gordon McMaken pitched good ball, but was troubled throughout with control trouble. McMaken gave up gave up just three hits, but gave up three unearned runs in the third.”

“Piqua Central scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning to defeat Urbana 13-4. The blow-up erased a 3-1 Urbana lead and Central was never threatened as they batted around in the fourth and sixth innings.”

“Piqua Central continued its assault of the Miami Valley League championship with a 7-2 win over Sidney yesterday at Fountain Park. Central’s Indians again combined strong pitching and hitting, victimized Sidney for their fifth league win of the season. “

“There’s no doubt about it, the seventh inning has proven costly to Piqua Central’s baseball team this spring. Twenty-one days ago Central dropped its only Miami Valley League game when three, seventh inning errors opened the door for a 3-2 Troy win. Yesterdays’ game followed the same script as Central let loose with two of its four errors in the seventh as Brookville ousted the Indians 8-7 from the District ‘AA’ tourney at Springfield’s Evans Stadium.”

“Piqua Central used a nine-run fourth inning to subdue London last night at Fountain Park, 11-8, for its eighth win in 12 starts. Cenrtral’s Indians may have lost their first string receiver, Don Reed. The burly redhead was taken to Piqua Memorial Hospital as a result of tagging out London’s Eades in the fourth inning. It was later learned that Reed is suffering from an injured clavicle. Three Piqua pitchers were used, lefty Jerry Finley getting the win for his fine relief work in the last two innings.”

“Piqua Central took the first step towards the mythical city championship with a 6-2 triumph over Piqua Catholic yesterday at Fountain Park. Gordon McMaken went six innings in winning, striking out five and walking two. Gene Bayman pitched the last frame, striking out one.”

“Piqua Central had its first Miami Valley League championship in six years—for two innings—before the fatal seventh. Central owning a share of the crown going into last night’s contest at Fountain Park as a result of Fairmont’s conquest over Xenia Monday had four runs scored against them in the seventh, three of them unearned, to lose 5-2 to Fairborn The Indians had a one-run lead going when the roof fell in, as they had done two other times this season. “

“It took just two games for Piqua Central to decide the mythical city championship as they walloped Piqua Catholic 9-3 in the second game of the best two-out-of-three series at Fountain Park. And it took Central only one inning to determine the outcome as the Indians batted around off Catholic loser John (Red) DeBrosse. A walk, to Larry Shively, an error on Gene Bayman’s ground ball, singles by Gordon McMaken, Dennis McMaken, and Greg Brown, and two more Cavalier fielding miscues gave Central a six run lead.”

“Piqua Central’s Gordon McMaken hurled a sterling three hitter as Central erased last year’s 3-1 decision to Hamilton Garfield with a 3-2 win last night at Fountain Park. Last night’s victory ended Central’s spring diamond campaign with a 11-5 won-loss record.”

“If you should witness a Piqua Central Indian writing a ‘Thank You’ card to one of Bob Miller’s baseball youths in care of Sidney High School, think nothing of it. The Northern-most Miami Valley League school played the spoiler role last night to defeat Xenia, 6-3, at the winner’s diamond, giving Coach Jim Hardman’s team out-right possession of the MVL crown through the back door. Xenia, with a win over Sidney would have tied Central for league honors with a 5-2 mark. But instead, the Buccaneers, walloped 22-5 by Piqua earlier in the season, finished with a 4-3 mark as did Fairborn and Troy.

Tennis

The 1962 Piqua Central tennis team ended their finest season with 9 wins against but 2 losses. The Indians won their first eight matches before losing to Troy. In the MVL meet at Troy, the Trojans won both the singles and doubles and gathered nine points to win its third consecutive Miami Valley League tennis tournament Saturday.

“Runner-up Fairmont scored five points, followed by Fairborn and Sidney with two points each, Piqua and Greenville, one point each.”

“Coach George Chalou’s squad won four matches in Dayton district high school singles and doubles play. Jim Lyon, number two singles man throughout the year, won two matches before bowing to Springfield Shawnee’s Riley Griffith. Lyon moved past Fairview’s Steve Lipton, 62, 6-1 and Springfield North’s Raymond Knouff . First man Dennis Black lost to Springfield Shawnee’s Bobby Phillips, another finalist. Robby Black and Tom Hirby defeated their Fairmont opponents and then won over the Beavercreek team. Dayton Oakwood’s first doubles, third seeded, then ousted Black and Hirby. Central’s second doubles team of Staton Reynolds and Dennis Moeyer, lost to the Bellefontaine entry.”