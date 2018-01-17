Lehman boys drop game; Houston girls, Bradford eighth grade win; two Richters make Southwest Classic swimming finals

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team will host Hardin Northern Friday in NWCC action.

Prior to Friday’s game, Lehman High School along with the OHSAA will honor all active and Veterans of the United Stated Armed forces prior to the start of the varsity basketball game.

Lehman is coming off a 43-29 loss to Riverside Tuesday in NWCC action.

The Pirates outscored Lehman 16-2 in the third quarter to blow the game open. The Cavaliers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Riverside used a 10-4 advantage in the second to take a one-point lead by halftime.

Lehman’s offense got going in the fourth quarter, but an 11-10 scoring advantage didn’t make much of a dent in the final margin.

Riverside shot 16 for 31 (51.6 percent) from the field, including 7 for 10 from the 3-point range. The Pirates outrebounded Lehman 26-9.

Preston Rodgers led Lehman with nine points while Elliott Gilardi added six. Kameron Lee, who leads Lehman with an average of 13 points per game, was scoreless.

The Cavaliers shot 12 for 42 (28.5 percent) from the field.

Lady Cats

top Pirates

HOUSTON — The Houston girls basketball team used a 17-9 scoring advantage in the first quarter to jump start a 48-42 non-conference win over Riverside on Tuesday.

Houston’s inside duo of Jess and Sarah Monnier were held to eight total points after scoring a combined 32 in a win over Bradford last Saturday.

Stellar play from three guards helped Houston make up for it, though.

Hollie Voisard scored seven of her 10 points and Rebekah New scored six of her 14 in the first quarter to help the Wildcats get out to the big lead. Houston used an 11-10 scoring advantage in the second to push its halftime lead to 28-19.

Riverside outscored Houston 11-7 in the third quarter to narrow the gap to five, but the Wildcats offense got going again in the fourth quarter. Hayden Riesenbeck scored six of her 11 points in the fourth to help lead Houston’s 13-12 advantage.

“As good as our post play was against Bradford, our perimeter play did just as good tonight against Riverside,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “Riverside did a nice job defensively disrupting our inside play, but our guards responded and took care of things on the outside. I am hoping we can put both together heading into our games against Anna and Botkins later this week.”

The Wildcats (5-9, 2-5 Shelby County Athletic League) have won four out of their last five games. They’ll take their two-game winning streak to Anna on Thursday before hosting Botkins on Saturday.

Lady Roaders

split games

The Bradford junior girls basketball team split two games with Miami East.

The seventh grade lost 28-18.

Remi Harleman led Bradford with 10 points.

TheBradford eighth grade won 44-24.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 16 points.

Rylee Canan scored 12 and Karissa Weldy added nine.

SWIMMING

East has two

in Classic finals

CINCINNATI — The Miami East swimming team had two girls turn in an impressive showing at the Southwest Classic swim meet.

The meet has over 3000 swimmers compete and both Meredith Richters and Annie Richters were able to qualify for the finals.

Meredith Richters made it in three events.

She was eighth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:08.9; 14th in the 200 breaststroke, 2:32.03; and 15th in the 100 butterfly, 1:00.54.

Annie Richters finished 15th in the 50 freestyle, 25.96.