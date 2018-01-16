Piqua swimmers compete at Classic, Versailles bowlers have busy week

Staff Reports

The Bradford boys basketball game at Mississinawa Valley was postponed Monday.

The game will now be played on Tuesday.

SWIMMING

Piqua swimmers

compete at Classic

The Piqua boys and girls swimming team competed in the preliminary round of the Southwest District Classic, but did not have any swimmers advance to the finals.

For the boys, Gage Sweitzer finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke, 3:16.89.

Meredith Karn, Collen Cox and Julia Anderson all placed high in a number of events for the girls.

Karn won the 200 butterfly, 2:27.85; took third in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.19; was fifth in the 200 freestyle, 2:09.04; and eighth in the 100 freestyle, 59.56.

Cox was fourth in the 50 freestyle, 26.69; and finished sixth in the 100 backstroke, 1:11.76; 100 freestyle, 58.53; and 100 breaststroke, 1:19.45.

Anderson finished fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:05.55; and 100 breaststroke, 1:18.61; was fifth in the 50 freestyle, 27.01; and sixth in the 200 individual medley, 2:28.25.

In addition to that, all three teamed with Gracie Clark to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay, 4:08.79; third in the 200 medley relay, 2:04.65; and 200 freestyle relay, 1:51.33.

BOWLING

Tiger boys

get one win

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys bowling team went 1-2 last week.

On Tuesday, they lost at Celina 3,143-2,429.

“Celina is a great team this year; we held our own and bowled our average,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot saidt.

Individual scores were Brandon Bradley (207, 148), Sam Bensman (178, 140), Luke Shellhaas (133, 165), Chad Shimp (157), Jordon Cordonnier (145), and Tyler Gehret (138).

“Brandon Bradley showed good consistency throughout the match,” Phlipot said.

Baker scores: 141, 151, 211, 165 and 224.

Versailles then beat Fort Loramie at Pla-Mor Lanes 2,488-2,407.

“The boys kept their balls around the head pin throughout the match,” Phlipot said.

Senior, Luke Shellhaas bowled his high series for this year with (210,230) 440. Other individual scores for the Tigers included Sam Bensman (211, 145), Bretten Cheadle (149 126), Brandon Bradley (111, 149), Tyler Gehret (154), Chad Shimp (138). The Tigers continued working hard as a team bowling above their average in Baker games with scores of 185, 160, 143, 190 and 187.

On Saturday,the Tigers competed at McBo’s Lanes for Senior Day. Luke Shelhaas, Brandon Bradley and Bretten Cheadle were honored prior to the match with their parents for their hard work over their high school career. After the celebration the team had to work hard against a great Coldwater team but they came up short 2,801-2,507.

Individual scores were Brandon Bradley (180, 193), Luke Shellhaas (171, 171), Sam Bensman (161, 162), Seth Rinderle (172, 130), Chad Shimp (150) and Bretten Cheadle (137).

“We put in a good team effort for the day,” Phlipot said. “We kept above our team average by hitting our spare shots. Although we didn’t get a win we had a good match for the Seniors for their last showing at McBos.”

Baker scores: 137, 230, 185, 198 and 130.

The Tigers overall record is 5-6 (5-3 in conference). The Tigers travel to 20th Century Lanes in Lima to bowl Lima Bath on Saturday.

Lady Tigers

win twice

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls bowling team won two matches last week.

Versailles went to Celina and won 2,446-2,032.

Junior, Morgan Heitkamp had a nice series (225, 174) 399. Also bowling well for the Tigers were Morgan Barlage (193, 160), Makenzie Berning (187, 126), Lindsey Cheadle (136, 170), Haddi Treon (214), Jena Mangen (123). The Tigers started out very strong in game 1 but started losing focus and missing marks in game 2 and the Baker games.

“This is a good learning lesson for the girls,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “We are bowling really for and against ourselves. It’s easy to bowl at the level of our competition but important as the season progresses that we always bowl with a focus on our goals.”

Baker scores: 136, 133, 147, 170 and 152.

Versailles bowled its final home match at McBo’s Lanes Saturday against Russia.

Senior Makenzie Berning was honored between the boys and girls match for her hard work and dedication to the team throughout her high school career.

The Tigers defeated the Raiders 2399-2184. Individual scores: Makenzie Berning (168, 148), Haddi Treon (161, 149), Jena Mangen (164), Morgan Barlage (160), Morgan Heitkamp (152), Lindsey Cheadle (116), and Kalysta Thobe (186).

“The girls struggled on the final frames of each game,” Phlipot said. “Kalysta bowled very well in her first varsity appearance. The girls relaxed and jived better as a team in baker play where they came in above average.

Baker scores were164, 175, 154, 182 and 185.

Versailles, 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference, will bowl at Lima Bath on Saturday at 20th Century Lanes.