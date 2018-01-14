Games postponed, Piqua boys fall to unbeaten Elida, Lehman, Versailles wrestlers have strong showing

Staff Reports

A number of local basketball games were postponed on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to that, the Miami East wrestling team did not go to Hammer & Anvil tournament at Western Brown Saturday.

On Friday in boys basketball, Bradford at Mississinawa Valley was postponed and will be played tonight.

Russia at Houston and Versailles at Marion Local were postponed and will be played on Feb. 12.

Arcanum at Newton was postponed and will be played on Jan. 27.

Other games postponed were Miami East at Covington and Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley. Lehman boys home game Saturday with Mississinawa Valley was also postponed.

Girls games postponed Saturday included Piqua at Bellefontaine, Bethel at Covington and Ansonia at Miami East.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Piqua boys

lose to Elida

ELIDA — The Piqua boys basketball team got down early and never recovered in a 59-40 loss to unbeaten Elida Saturday night.

Elida improved to 11-0.

Piqua, 5-7, trailed 16-8, 34-15 and 53-28 at the quarter breaks.

Qurri Tucker led Piqua with 10 points.

Elida shot 46 percent on field goals (24 of 52), while Piqua shot 39 percent (17 of 43). Elida had a 29-24 rebounding edge,

Piqua will host Northmont Friday.

East boys

fall to Eagles

CASSTOWN — A fast start was all the Troy Christian boys basketball team needed.

Mainly because of the Eagles’ defensive effort.

Troy Christian (11-2) held Miami East (7-5) to only seven first-half points, jumping out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and a 26-7 lead at the break and Miami East couldn’t recover in a 39-26 loss.

Dylan Hahn scored eight points to lead Miami East,

Miami East will host Bethel Friday in CCC action.

Newton tops

Houston boys

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team defeated Houston 76-66 in non-conference action Saturday.

Ryan Mollette led Newton with 18 points, while John Leist scored a game-high 21 points for Newton.

Houston plays at Anna Friday, while Newton travels to Twin Valley South Friday.

Covington boys

lose road game

NEW BREMEN — The Covington boys basketball team lost to New Bremen 55-40 in non-conference action Saturday.

Zach Parrett led Covington with nine points.

Covington will host Fairlawn Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lehman falls

to Lady Tigers

JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team lost to Jackson Center 52-28 Saturday.

Lehman trailed 13-6, 23-10 and 38-20 at the quarter breaks.

Rylee McIver led Lehman with six points, while Grace Monnin had five points and four steals.

Brogan McIver and Carly Edwards each scored five points.

Lehman will play Hardin Northern Thursday.

WRESTLING

Lehman wrestlers

12th at Lima

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic wrestling team finished 12th at the Lima Holiday tournament.

Ethan Knapke (170) finished second, while Collin Haller (220) finished third.

Knapke went 3-0 with a pin to advance to semifinals, while Haller went 3-0 with two pins.

Knapke decisioned Zane Mancillas of Greenville 9-3 in the semifinals, before losing a 4-1 decison to Brandon Metz of Little Miami in the championship match.

Haller lost a 9-5 decision to eventual champion Ben Blevins of Little Miami in the semifinals, before recording a 17-0 tech fall over Brandon Morphis of Toledo Rogers in the third-place match.

Finishing eighth for Lehman were John Wesner (132), Noah Young (145) and Sam Young (182).

Tigers take

13th at Maumee

CLAY — The Versailles wrestling team had a strong showing at the Maumee Bay Classic, finishing 13th of 44 teams.

Gage DeHart (195) finished fifth, while Preston Platfoot (132) finished sixth.

Jacob Poling (120) and Jeffrey Ware (285) finished seventh, while Trevor Huber (113) and Isaac Grilliot (182) finished eighth.

DeHart went 5-2 with two pins, while Platfoot went 4-3 with two pins.

Poling went 4-2 with two pins, Ware went 5-2 with two pins, Huber went 3-3 with a tech fall and a major decision and Grilliot went 4-3 with three pins.

Cael Bey (126) and Austin Nerderman (220) both had one pin, while Kobe Epperly (106) and Derek Cavin (160) each had one win.