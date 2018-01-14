Covington Coaches vs. Cancer Week begins Monday, silent auction will run all week

Staff Reports

Covington High School is having a Coaches vs. Cancer week this week.

They will have a silent auction of sports related and autographed items on Covington ​Exempted Village School​’s website and www.gobuccs.com.

The online portion of this auction will begin Monday,and will run throughout the week until Saturday morning.

On Saturday, all items will be available for bid only at the girls basketball game with Newton and the boys basketball game with. Houston.

The auction will end at the end of the thirdquarter of the varsity boys game on Jan. 20.

The following are the items that are in the auction and any starting bids:

1. Matt Light signed football, picture and poster

2. John Calipari signed 8×10 photo

3. Lithographed signature/picture of Antonio Brown

4. Nike​ Air Griffey Max 2 shoe signed by Ken Griffey Sr. ($150)

5. Archie Griffin signed 8×10 photo and playing card

6. Four Chicago Bulls vs. Washing Wizards tickets (Section 102, Row 5, Seats 1-4) for April 1, 2018 ($450)

7. Bengals tailgate basket, signed Andy Dalton picture, and two tickets to a pre-season game

8. Jack Nicklaus signed replica of the scorecards from the 80th US Open ($150)

9. Luke Kennard signed Pistons basketball ($50)

10. Chicago Bulls 2017-18 team signed basketball ($100)

11. Coach Dick LeBeau signed Ohio State replica helmet ($100)

12. Cleveland Cavaliers “Cavs Pack” and signed Tristan Thompson t-shirt

13. Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach, Muffet McGraw, signed basketball

14. Columbus Blue Jackets 2017-18 team signed jersey ($250)

15. “A Season is a Lifetime” book signed by Coach K

If you or anyone you know may be interested in any of these items, please let them know of our auction.

All of the money raised through this auction will be donated to the American Cancer Society through Coaches vs. Cancer.