Piqua boys, girls hoop teams pick up wins

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys basketball team will play at Elida Saturday night.

Piqua is coming off an 86-72 win over West Carrollton Tuesday in GWOC American action.

Piqua, 5-6 overall and 2-4 in GWOC American play, rallied from a 23-12 first-quarter deficit.

Piqua trailed 41-36 at halftime and took a 59-49 lead after three quarters.

Ben Schmiesing made nine of 10 shots from the floor on his way to a double-double.

He had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Devon Brown had 19 points and Mick Karn had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Qurri Tucker had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Hayden Schrubb had eight rebounds and six assists.

Piqua made 29 of 61 shots from the floor for 47 percent, including six of 21 from 3-point range for 29 percent. The Indians netted 12 of 17 free throws for 71 percent.

Piqua had 37 rebounds, 23 assists and 12 turnovers.

Lady Indians

cruise to win

XENIA — The Piqua girls basketball team cruised to a 58-25 win over Xenia Wednesday in GWOC American action.

Piqua, 5-7 overall and 3-5 in GWOC American action, plays at Bellefontaine Saturday.

Piqua led 16-4, 33-6 and 41-21 at the quarter breaks.

Skylar Sloan led Piqua with 14 points, while Lily Stewart scored 13 points.

Kelsey Magoteaux had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Lauren Williams had 11 rebounds and three steals, Kelsey Bachman had six points and three assists and Tayler Grunkemeyer had eight rebounds and six assists.

Trinity Morton Nooks led Xenia with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Olivia Wagner had seven points and five rebounds and Nadirah Jabbar had four of Xenia’s eight blocked shots.

Piqua was 21 of 60 from the floor for 35 percent, including six of 15 from 3-point range for 40 percent. The Indians made 10 of 14 free throws for 71 percent.

Xenia was 10 of 47 from the floor for 21 percent, missing all 12 of its 3-point attempts. The Lady Bucs made five of seven free throws for 71 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 42-25 and had 10 turnovers to Xenia’s 17.