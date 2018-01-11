Piqua wrestlers struggle in double-dual

By Rob Kiser

Scott Kaye understood the growing pains Piqua would go through this season.

And Wednesday — on Senior Night — was another one for the wrestling coach and his team as Tecumseh, Stebbins and Wayne visited Piqua Junior High for a double dual.

Piqua dropped duals to Stebbins 44-24 and Tecumseh 58-12 after honoring seniors Tristan Hostetter and Sam Herndon.

“We have a lot of young guys,” Kaye said. “They are running into some good wrestlers. They are just now getting into wrestling condition and they just have to keep working at it.”

Herndon (132) dominated in his match against Stebbins, pinning his kid at 5:05, before getting pinned in his second match of the night against Tecumseh.

“Sam (Herndon) came out and wrestled really well,” Kaye said. “He seemed a little tired in his second match and got caught.”

Hostetter faced two strong opponents and could never get any offense going, losing a 5-2 decision to Stebbins and an 8-0 major decision to Tecumseh.

He was leading against Stebbins 1-0, before giving up a five-point move in the third period.

“Those were two really tough guys,” Kaye said. “Tristan has to find a way against guys like that to create some offense so he can score some points.”

Brian Wintrow (120), Bryce Short (220) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) won by forfeit. Matt Blankenship (160) and Zavier Pennry (170) lost by pin and Isaac Bushnell lost a 17-0 technical fall.

Piqua got two pins against Tecumseh.

Blankenship was trailing 3-2 when his opponent got in to close and Blankenship was able to pin him in 2:27.

“Matt (Blankenship) was not making any big mistakes and he was able to take advantage when the guy got out of position,” Kaye said.

Reaves-Hicks moved back to his normal 220 pounds and put his opponent on his back early. He got the pin at the 1:37 mark.

“When Lance (Reaves-Hicks) decides he is going to do something, it usually works,” Kaye said. “It is just a matter of gaining the confidence.”

Wintrow, Bushnell and Penny all lost by pin.

Piqua is now off until the Ben Logan Invitational Jan. 26-27.

“We have some time off now to work on some things,” Kaye said. “They just need to gain some confidence to get where they are wrestling better at the end of the year.”

Which Kaye understood was going to be the challenge from the start this season.

