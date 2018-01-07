Edison State teams split with OSU-Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Edison State Community College basketball teams split games with OSU Mansfield Friday night.

MEN

The Edison men, 13-3, were suprised by OSU Mansfield 73-70.

“Its hard to put a finger on the lack of energy tonight, but I’m sure the constant coughing from several of our players didn’t help matters,” Edison State coach Rick Hickman said. “Several players took turns missing practice this week fighting sickness. But going 11 of 24 from the free throw line didn’t help either.”

Darryl Robinson led the Chargers with 16 points.

Edision plays at Lakeland in OCCAC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers ran their perfect record to 15-0 Frday night, cruising to a 100-42 victory.

Jessie Crowell and Clair Schmitmeyer each scored 16 points for the Chargers.

Lauren Monnin hd 13, Lauryn Gray and Shania Taylor netted 11 each and Holly Frey scored 10.

Edison State will host ONU JVs in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday, before returning to OCCAC action at 5:30 p.m. Friday, when the Chargers travel to Lakeland.