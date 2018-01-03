Too much ‘McGruder’ film in Piqua girls loss to Trotwood-Madison

By Rob Kiser

Trotwood-Madison may have been shorthanded at Garbry Gymnasium Wednesday — with four girls serving the final game of a suspension, including two starters.

But, there was way too much “McGruder” film for it to make a difference in Trotwood’s 67-36 win in GWOC American action.

Trotwood’s 6-foot-1 senior Shaiquel McGruder averages 25 points (first in GWOC) and eight rebounds (third in GWOC) and did nothing to hurt those numbers against the Lady Indians.

She had 30 points on 14 of 22 shots from the floor and hitting both free throws and added eight rebounds and eight steals.

Through three quarters, McGruder outscored Piqua 26-23 and added two more baskets early in the fourth quarter before exiting for the night.

It offset a big game from Piqua’s Lily Stewart.

Stewart tried to keep Piqua in the game with three 3-pointers and 11 points in the third quarter.

But, Trotwood’s Kelliah Lucas also hit three shots from long range in the quarter as Trotwood led 16-6, 31-8 and 54-23 at the quarter breaks.

Flucas came off the bench to add 13 points to the Rams cause, while Myla Barnes scored nine points and Milliania King had eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

Stewart finished with 18 points for the Indians, with 14 int the second half. She added a three-point play in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Magoteaux chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for Piqua.

Trotwood made 28 of 64 shots from the floor for 44 percent and seven of 15 free throws for 47 percent.

Piqua made 11 of 26 shots from the floor for 42 percent and 11 of 14 free throws for 79 percent.

Trotwood won the rebound total 28-19 and had just seven turnovers to Piqua’s 31, creating the difference in shot totals.

Trotwood won the JV game 49-29, despite Piqua’s Karley Johns scoring 23 points.

The Rams improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in GWOC American play.

The Indians will host West Carollton Saturday in another GWOC American game with an 11 a.m. JV start.

Piqua girls basketball alumni will be recognized at the game and there is an alumni game scheduled for noon Sunday.

BOXSCORE

Trotwood-Madison (67)

Myla Barnes 3-2-9, Essence Thornton 1-0-2, Goddess McIntyre 0-1-1, Heaven Gooden 3-0-6, Shaiquel McGruder 14-2-30, Kelliah Flucas 4-2-13, Milliani King 3-0-6, Sparkle Leigh 0-0-0, A. Dixie 0-0-0, A. Martin 0-0-0. Totals: 28-7-67.

Piqua (36)

Lauren Williams 0-0-0, Kelsey Magoteaux 2-6-10, Tayler Grunkermeyer 1-2-4, Kelsey Bachman 0-0-0, Lily Stewart 6-3-18, Skylar Sloan 2-0-4, Elizabeth Kidwell 0-0-0, Emily Powell 0-0-0. Totals: 11-11-36.

3-point field goals — Trotwood: Barnes, Flucas (3). Piqua: Stewart (3).

Score By Quarters

Trotwood 16 31 54 67

Piqua 6 8 23 36

Records: Trotwood 8-1 (5-0), Piqua 3-7 (1-5).

Reserve score: Trotwood 49, Piqua 29.

