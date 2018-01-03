Piqua boys off to busy start in 2018

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Piqua boys basketball team will have a busy start to the 2018 season, with games on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

The Indians travel to Trotwood-Madison Friday for a GWOC American game.

Trotwood is 5-2, while Piqua brings a 3-5 record into the game.

Trotwood, coming off an overtime loss to Wayne, has scored more than 100 points in four of its five wins.

The Rams are led by 6-foot-2 senior Myles Belyeu and 6-4 junior Amari Davis.

Belyeu averages 25 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals; while Davis adds 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.3 steals per game.

Carl Blanton, a 6-2 sophomore, is averaging 9.3 points per game, while 6-2 junior Malachi Matthews, 6-2 sophomore Sammy Anderson and 6-6 junior Justin Stephens are all averaging more than seven points per game.

Piqua is coming off a 60-58 loss to Troy Christian in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game.

The Indians are led by the GWOC’s leading rebounder in Ben Schmiesing.

The 6-foot-2 senior averages 17.6 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Devon Brown, a 5-10 senior, averages 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, while 5-10 junior Qurri Tucker averages 12.9 points a game.

The Indians will be back in action Saturday, hosting St. Marys in non-conference action.

The Roughriders are off to a 2-7 start this season.

On Tuesday, the Indians return to GWOC American action against West Carrollton.

The Pirates are 0-7 on the season.

West Carrollton averages 47.7 points a game, while giving up 81.4 points a game.

In other boys games Friday, Lehman will host Riverside in NWCC play; Bradford entertains Tri-Village, Covington travels to Tri-County North, Newton hosts Franklin Monroe and Miami East hosts National Trail in CCC play; Russia goes to Fort Loramie and Houston hosts Jackson Center in SCAL action; and Versailles entertains Parkway in MAC action.

On Saturday, Houston goes to Troy Christian, Lehman Catholic travels to Parkway, Miami East hosts Riverside, Newton entertains Bethel and Versailles travels to Franklin Monroe.

In other boys games Tuesday, Bradford hosts Newton and Covington goes to National Trail in CCC play; while Versailles will host Fort Loramie in non-conference play.