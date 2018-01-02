Versailles teams swim at Lima Holiday

The Versailles boys boys swim team placed fifth out of 17 at the Lima Holiday Invitationa, while the girls finished 12th.

BOYS

200 yard Medley Relay: 6th, Versailles A, 1:55.68, Clint Morgan (SR) Jack Detrick (FR) Cole Condon (JR) Stuart Baltes (JR); 13th, Versailles B, 2:07.93, Ryan Subler (FR) Mitchell Huelskamp (SR) Pete Barga (SR) Nathanial Nelson (SR)

200 yard Freestyle: 28th, 2:34.88, Huelskamp, Mitchell; 33rd, 2:44.86, Wagner, Jarrod

200 yard IM: 18th, 2:53.78, Barga, Pete

50 yard Freestyle: 2nd, 22.66, Condon, Cole; 9th, 24.70, Morgan, Clint; 19th, 26.23, Detrick, Jack; 28th, 28.23, Wagner, Jarrod; 32nd, 29.09, Nelson, Nathanial; 42nd, 31.10, Petitjean, Jarrett; 47th, 31.36, Ethan, Davis; 48th, 31.49, Schultz, Owen; 56th, 35.56, Nelson, Jonathan

100 yard Butterfly: 1st, 56.11, Condon, Cole; 9th, 1:07.41, Baltes, Stuart

100 yard Freestyle: 10th, 56.03, Morgan, Clint; 18th, 1:00.32, Subler, Ryan; 19th, 1:00.47; Nelson, Nathanial; 39th, 1:10.67, Petitjean, Jarrett; 46th, 1:15.80, Ethan, Davis; 52nd, 1:25.07, Nelson, Jonathan

500 yard Freestyle: 16th, 6:28.62, Baltes, Stuart

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 3rd, Versailles A, 1:38.68, Clint Morgan (SR) Stuart Baltes (JR) Jack Detrick (FR) Cole Condon (JR);

8th, Versailles B, 1:46.63, Ryan Subler (FR) Mitchell Huelskamp (SR) Jarrod Wagner (SR) Nathanial Nelson (SR); 24th, Versailles C, 2:09.95, Pete Barga (SR) Owen Schultz (FR) Jonathan Nelson (FR) Jarrett Petitjean (FR)

100 yard Backstroke: 12th, 1:12.10, Subler, Ryan; 22nd, 1:19.56, Barga, Pete

100 yard Breaststroke: 20th, 1:19.58, Detrick, Jack; 22nd, 1:21.82, Huelskamp, Mitchell; 29th, 1:26.30, Schultz, Owen

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 18th, Versailles A, 5:00.11, Jarrod Wagner (SR) Davis Ethan (SO) Owen Schultz (FR) Jarrett Petitjean (FR)

GIRLS

200 yard Medley Relay: 17th, Versailles A, 2:14.76, Sara Cavin (FR) Lauren Menke (FR) Faith Wilker (SR) Tori Ahrens (JR); 22nd, Versailles B, 2:19.78, Grace Francis (JR) Payton Berger (SR) Lucy Prakel (SO) Lauren Monnin (FR); 26th, Versailles C, 2:25.01, Kasidy Dross (SO) Hannah Bey (SO) Alexis Jay (FR) Shelby Smith (SO)

200 yard Freestyle: 18th, 2:28.87, Cavin, Sara; 19th, 2:33.17 Day, Deanna; 32nd, 2:56.80, Monnin, Lauren

200 yard IM: 16th, 2:50.04, Menke, Lauren; 24th, 3:02.26, Francis, Grace

50 yard Freestyle: 11th, 28.06, Ahrens, Tori; 26th, 29.97, Cavin, Sara; 32nd, 30.53, Jay, Alexis; 37th, 31.09, Dross, Kasidy; 45th, 32.02, Monnin, Lauren; 47th, 32.08, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 53rd, 33.04, Mangen, Kari; 75th, 36.04, Keiser, Claire; 79th, 37.00, Smith, Shelby; 79; 82nd, 37.80, Cordonnier, Taylor

100 yard Butterfly: 14th, 1:17.97, Wilker, Faith; 24th, 1:25.76, Prakel, Lucy; 25th, 1:25.86, Dross, Kasidy

100 yard Freestyle: 18th, 1:05.58, Wilker, Faith; 23rd, 1:07.44, Berger, Payton; 36th, 1:10.85, Francis, Grace; 38th, 1:11.51, Jay, Alexis; 40th, 1:13.10, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 48th, 1:17.85, Bey, Hannah; 49th, 1:18.08, Rush, Katelyn; 53rd, 1:19.44, Keiser, Claire

500 yard Freestyle: 20th, 7:13.23, Day, Deanna; 24th, 7:20.62, Batten, Courtney

200 yard Freestyle Relay: 10th, Versailles A, 1:57.21, Faith Wilker (SR) Payton Berger (SR) Tori Ahrens (JR) Sara Cavin (FR); 20th, Versailles B, 2:02.60, Grace Francis (JR) Alexis Jay (FR) Lauren Menke (FR) Deanna Day (SO); 25th, Versailles C, 2:10.02, Lucy Prakel (SO) Kari Mangen (SR) Shelby Smith (SO) Kasidy Dross (SO); 32nd, Versailles D, 2:17.74, Courtney Batten (JR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Taylor Cordonnier (JR) Claire Keiser (JR)

100 yard Backstroke: 23rd, 1:20.98, Batten, Courtney; 35th, 1:30.10, Mangen, Kari; 42nd, 1:46.58, Rush, Katelyn

100 yard Breaststroke: 14th, 1:20.01, Menke, Lauren; 23rd, 1:25.33, Berger, Payton; 25th, 1:25.53, Prakel, Lucy; 30th, 1:27.26, Bey, Hannah; 36th, 1:32.83, Cordonnier, Taylor

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 14th, Versailles A, Courtney Batten (JR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Hannah Bey (SO) Deanna Day (SO); 16th, Versailles B, 5:15.93, Claire Keiser (JR) Lauren Monnin (FR) Kari Mangen (SR) Katelyn Rush (JR)