Miami East girls celebrate with win over Anna

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

CASSTOWN — There was a lot to celebrate for Miami East girls basketball team heading into the new year.

On Saturday night, the Lady Vikings turned in an impressive win over visiting Anna 47-27, scoring the final 10 points of the first half, then holding the Rockets to 10 points in the second half.

“That’s my first win ever over Anna in the regular season,” Miami East coach Bruce Vanover said. “That just shows you how far our program has come.”

And it was a defensive switch by Vanover that sparked the Lady Vikings to victory.

East was leading just 20-17 with two minutes remaining in the first half when Anna freshman point guard Ella Doseck went to the bench because of fouls.

Vanover made a decision to switch defenses to pressure Rockets with her on the bench and it paid big dividends.

“We were really concerned about Ella (Doseck) and her ability to penetrate,” Vanover said. “When, she went out, it was just a spurt of the moment thing to make the switch.”

And East took full advantage.

The Viking went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-17 lead and Anna never really recovered.

It started with a Morgan Haney basket.

Following a Bailey Miller three, Haney scored five quick points and the Lady Vikings were in control.

East’s defense took care of the rest.

Anna made just four of 22 shots in the second half, scoring just 10 points.

And while East didn’t score in the first four minutes of the second half, it didn’t matter as Anna could only manage two before another Bailey Miller three.

“Bailey (Miller) hit some threes for us tonight,” Vanover said. “I was really pleased with our defense. Other than a couple times, where we probably overhelped and left the shooter behind the 3-point line. But, that just shows how unselfish we are trying to help too much.”

When Mikayla Schaffner scored off a Haney dish at the third quarter buzzer, East was up 37-21 and the Vikings coasted to the win.

Haney finished with 16 points and six assists.

“Morgan (Haney) really did a great job with offense and made some beautiful passes,” Vanover said.

Haley Howard had a big game for the Vikings with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

“Haley (Howard) is a four-year starter,” Vanover said. “But her best games weren’t in our biggest games — I am talking the Tipp’s, the Versailles’ , the Anna’s. She had to grow into it and she has done a great job of that this year. And of course, it helps to have Morgan (Haney) back out there.”

Camryn Miller had 10 rebounds for the Lady Vikings and Kaitlyn Mack grabbed eight as Miami East owned a 37-27 advantage on the boards.

“I was really concerned about Anna’s size inside with the Rowland girls (Jada and Kiplyn) and Emily Aufdurharr,” Vanover said. “I thought our girls did a great job on the boards.”

Jada Rowland led Anna with eight points, while Macey Huelskamp had seven points and seven rebounds.

Miami East was 19 of 48 from the floor for 40 percent and four of eight from the line for 50 percent.

Anna was just 10 of 47 from the floor for 21 percent and four of 14 from the line for 29 percent.

East had 10 turnovers to Anna’s seven.

“I am just really proud of the girls and the way they played tonight,” Vanover said.

Giving him and the team plenty to celebrate before getting ready for another big game Thursday, when Newton visits.

BOXSCORE

Anna (27)

Ella Doseck 1-1-3, Breah Kuck 1-0-2, Macey Huelskamp 2-1-7, Emma Freytag 0-0-0, Jada Rowland 3-1-8, Abby Gaydosh 2-1-5, Kiplyn Rowland 1-0-2, Mackenzie Scully 0-0-0, Emily Aufdurharr 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-27.

Miami East (47)

Bailey Miller 3-0-9, Morgan Haney 6-3-16, Camryn Miller 1-0-3, Kaitlyn Mack 1-0-2, Haley Howard 6-1-13, Maria Staton 1-0-2, Anna Jacomet 0-0-0, Mikayla Schaffner 1-0-2, Whitley Gross 0-0-0. Totals: 19-4-47.

3-point field goals — Anna: Huelskamp (2), J. Rowland. Miami East: B. Miller (3), Haney, C. Miller.

Score By Quarters

Anna 11 17 21 27

Miami East 10 30 37 47

Records: Miami East 9-3, Anna 5-5.

Reserve score: Miami East 41, Anna 39.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.