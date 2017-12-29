Versailles wrestlers third at GMVWA; Covington’s Anderson finishes second; Miami East sixth at Medina Invitational

Staff Reports

VANDALIA — The Versailles wrestling team finished third in the D-II-III Division of the GMVWA Holiday tournament, while Covington finished 13th.

Versailles had four wrestlers place in the tournament.

Jeffrey Ware (285) led Versailles with a fourth-place finish.

Ware won matches in the consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match, before losing a 3-0 decision to Jacob Padilla of Wayne.

Jacob Poling (120) finished fifth.

Poling won his consolation quarterfinal match, before losing his consolation semifinal match.

He recorded a 7-2 decision over Gaige Reeves of Bellefontaine to finish fifth.

Preston Platfoot (132) finished sixth.

Platfoot won his consolation quarterfinal match, before losing his consolation semifinal match.

He lost a 7-3 decision to Andrew Knick of Northmont in the fifth-place match.

Cael Bey (126) finished seventh.

After losing his consolation quarterfinal match, Bey finished off the tournament with a 4-0 win over Josh Suddeth over Vandalia-Butler to finish in the seventh-place match.

Covington had two placers.

Kellan Anderson (106) finished in second place, dropping his finals match to Dublin Coffman’s James Baumann. He opened the second day of competition with a hard-fought 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Buford’s Nick Cambria, then followed with a nice 5-3 victory over Hilliard Bradley’s Deacon Sawchuk to advance to the finals.

Cael Vanderhorst (113) finished the day with a 6-0 victory over Princeton’s Josue Dawson to take 7th place. He dropped his quarterfinal bout 4-0 to Georgia State champion Logan Ashton of Buford, before rebounding with a first period pin over Dylan Rowland of West Clermont, then dropping a 5-1 decision to Vandalia-Butler’s Matt Verdes.

Keringten Martin (152) dropped his 5th round consolation bout to Vandalia-Butler’s Jestin Love.

Shore wins

Medina title

MEDINA — Miami East’s Graham Shore won an individual championship, five Vikings placed and Olivia Shore made history as the Miami East wrestling team placed seventh overall at the Medina Invitational tournament Thursday.

Graham Shore (120) racked up two pins, two major decisions and a tech. fall en route to his first-place finish, winning the title match with a 13-5 major.

Olivia Shore (106), meanwhile, became the first female competitor ever to earn a spot on the podium at the tournament, going 4-3 overall with two pins and a major decision.

Alex Isbrandt (138) placed second, scoring three pins and a major decision before falling via pinfall in overtime in the title match. Brenden Dalton (220) placed seventh, going 5-2 with a major decision, and Zane Strubler (145) placed eighth, going 3-3 with one pin.

Miami East returns home to host Mechanicsburg on Jan. 3.