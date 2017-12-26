Versailles boys basketball, bowling teams pick up wins

Staff Reports

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball team beat Tippecanoe 77-63 on Saturday.

Versailles led 27-14 through one quarter and 38-31 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 57-46 in the third quarter on their way to a 14-point win.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 36 points.

Versailles improved to 6-0 with the win.

The Tigers will travel to Anna tonight.

Lady Raiders

drop game

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, losing to Minster 60-33.

Russia, 8-1, will host Versailles Saturday.

BOWLING

Tiger boys

top Flyers

On Saturday, the Versailles boys bowling defeated Marion Local 2,366-2,232 at Community Lanes.

They rolled well as a team with all bowlers participating.

Individual scores included Sam Bensman (189,156), Quayd Pearson (173, 137), Brandon Bradley (147,144), Bretton Cheadle (147), Luke Shellhaas (134), and Tyler Gehret (141). Baker scores were 145, 191, 138, 220 and 180.

“The team continues to mesh as a team as the season progresses,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “There was some lack of consistency in rolls which makes it hard to put up marks. The boys will continue to practice hard and keep improving week by week.”

Versailles bowls Ansonia at Coldwater on Saturday.

Lady Tigers

top Indians

On Saturday, the Versailles girls bowling team defeated Fort Recovery 2,529-2,053 at Community Lanes.

The girls came out strong in game one, but struggled in game two.

“Even with struggling they did show consistency in shots during the Baker games,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. Individual scores included Morgan Heitkamp (200, 159), Jena Mangen (179, 160), MaKenzie Berning (178, 170), Haddi Treon (194, 144), Morgan Barlage (159).

“Madelynn Stewart did a great job in her first varsity match assisting the Tigers in Baker games,” Phlipot said.

Baker scores were 172, 117, 201, 156 and 212.

Versailles will bowl Minster at Minster on Saturday.