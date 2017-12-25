Christmas Day fire causes heavy damage

BETHEL TOWNSHIP – A Christmas day fire heavily damaged a home on Palmer Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 7170 Palmer Road around 1 p.m. on the report of a home on fire.

First responders from Bethel Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported flames showing through the roof of the residence. The occupants were safely evacuated from the single-family home as firefighters arrived.

Additional tankers and manpower was requested from Casstown, Christiansburg, New Carlisle, and Tipp City.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 4 1/2 hours, finally clearing shortly before dark.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. Damage to the home was described as “extensive.”

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blaze.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters work to access a fire through the eves of a home in the 7000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Twp. on Christmas day.