Versailles girls give Stonebraker Christmas present with win over Fort Loramie

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls basketball team found themselves in a very unusual position.

And the net result was the Christmas present coach Jacki Stonebraker was hoping for.

The Lady Tiges were coming off a the rarest of things — a loss.

Not only that, they had to wait a week to get back on the floor and face a Fort Loramie team that they hadn’t had a lot of success against in previous years.

“I told the kids all I wanted for Christmas was a win over Fort Loramie,” Stonebraker said after the Lady Tigers 48-31 win Saturday afternoon that improved Versailes to 9-1 and dropped Fort Loramie to 5-4. “It is a great way to go into Christmas. I can’t remember the last time we beat Fort Loramie.”

After a tough and unusual week for the Lady Tigers.

“It was really tough,” Stonebraker said about having to wait a week after the loss to unbeaten Lima Bath — a D-II power. “It increased the intensity in practices. It was tough on everyone.”

And from the start, that intensity showed against Fort Loramie Saturday as Versailles opened a 10-4 first quarter lead and stretched it to 27-10 at halftime.

Kami McEldowney hit two threes in an eight-point second quarter to stretch out the lead and Elizabeth Ording and Danielle Winner combined for 15 points inside in the opening half.

“I thought we did a great job in the early going of getting on the boards and getting out after we got the rebounds,” Stonebraker said.

At the same time, they limited the Redskins to five field goals on 23 attempts in the opening half — just 22 percent.

“We switched up some zones just to try and take away what they like to do,” Stonebraker said. “I thought the girls handled it beautifully and did a great job. Especially in the second quarter, I thought we really played well.”

Versailles opened a 31-12 lead early in the third quarter and maintained that lead the rest of the way.

Danielle Winner finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Ording had 11 points and six rebounds.

Kami McEldowney scored 10 points, while Kelsey Custenborder hit a three and grabbed five rebounds.

Jaydyn Puthoff led Loramie with nine points and five rebounds, while Marissa Meiring grabbed five rebounds.

Versailles was 19 of 45 from the floor for 42 percent and seven of 10 from the line for 70 percent.

Fort Loramie was 14 of 49 from the floor for 29 percent and three of seven from the line for 43 percent.

The Lady Tigers won the battle of the boards 32-24 and had 14 turnovers to Loramie’s 15.

“The girls have definitely earned a couple days off,” Stonebraker said.

Versailles will return to action Thursday, playing at Anna — after giving Stonebraker the Christmas present she was hoping for.

BOXSCORE

Fort Loramie (31)

Kennedi Gephart 2-0-4, Taylor Ratermann 3-0-6, Hattie Meyer 0-0-0, Abby Holthaus 2-0-4, Marissa Meiring 2-1-5, Jaydyn Puthoff 4-1-9, Kenzie Hoelscher 1-1-3, Macy Imwalle 0-0-0, Alyssa Wrasman 0-0-0, Heather Eilerman 0-0-0. Totals: 14-3-31.

Versailles (48)

Kami McEldowney 2-4-10, Ellen Peters 0-0-0, Elizabeth Ording 5-1-11, Lindsey Winner 2-0-4, Danielle Winner 6-0-12, Caitlin McEldowney 0-0-0, Danielle Kunk 0-0-0, Kelsey Custenborder 2-0-5, Hailey McEldowney 0-2-2, Mallory Marshal 2-0-4, Liz Watren 0-0-0, Savannah Toner 0-0-0. Totals: 19-7-48.

3-point field goals — Versailles: K. McEldowney (2), Custenborder.

Score By Quarters

Fort Loramie 4 10 20 31

Versailles 10 27 31 48

Records: Fort Loramie 5-4, Versailles 9-1.

Reserve score: Versailles 36, Fort Loramie 35.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.