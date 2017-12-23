Lehman Catholic boys basketball team gets OT win over Waynesfield-Goshen

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

SIDNEY — In a game that was a struggle for both teams offensively from the start, the Lehman Catholic boys basketball team was able to escape with a 47-44 overtime win over Waynesfield-Goshen Friday night in NWCC action.

Conor O’Leary had two big plays for Lehman at the end of regulation to help the Cavaliers get into the overtime, then Lehman did most of its damage from the foul line in the extra period.

Conor O’Leary had blocked a shot to keep the game tied at 33, but Waynesfield-Goshen then got a three from freshman Layton Campbell with 1:10 remaining to take a 36-33 lead.

Lehman’s Elliott Gilardi was fouled with 59.3 seconds remaining.

He made the first of two free throws, but missed the second.

Conor O’Leary was able to get the rebound and scored with 55 seconds left to tied the game at 36.

Lehman got the ball back with 40 seconds to go.

After two timeouts, Lehman took the last shot, which was highly contested and the game went to overtime.

Brendan O’Leary had both Cavalier field goals in the extra period, while Bryce Kennedy made four of six free throw attempts.

Brock Waitman had given the Tigers a 42-41 lead with 1:15 remaining, but Waitman then picked up his fifth foul.

Kennedy went to the line, but there was some confusion.

They blew the horn just as he was shooting and he missed. He was allowed to shoot the free throw over and made both attempts.

Lehman still led 43-42 with 51.4 seconds to go when there was a jump ball and it appeared the Tigers would maintain possession.

But, away from the play, WG was called for a technical foul, giving Lehman two shots and the ball.

Kennedy converted one one of the two free throws, then John Cianciolo made one of two free throws after being fouled with 36.3 seconds to make the Lehman lead 45-42.

Tanner Hurley scored at the other end for the Tigers with 15 seconds to go to make it 45-44 and WG fouled Preston Rodgers with 10.4 seconds to go.

He hit both free throws to make it 47-44 and Goshen could not score again, giving Lehman the win.

Lehman had led 9-7 after one quarter and 17-14 at halftime. The game was tied 24-24 after three quarters and 36-36 at the end of regulation.

Gilardi led Lehman with 13 points, while Kennedy had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both O’Learys scored six points, while Kameron Lee had five points and six rebounds.

Waitman had 19 points and nine rebounds for Waynesfield-Goshen, while Campbell scored nine points.

Kale Kaufmann and Hurley both grabbed eight rebounds.

Lehman was 15 of 51 from the floor for 29 percent and 16 of 25 from the line for 64 percent.

Waynesfield-Goshen was 16 of 50 from the floor for 32 percent and 10 of 15 from line for 67 percent.

The Tigers won the battle of the boards 36-33 and both teams had 14 turnovers.

Lehman, 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the NWCC, will play Piqua in the opening round of the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Covington and Troy Christian will play in the first game at 6 p.m.

BOXSCORE

Waynesfield-Goshen (44)

Britton Elliott 0-3-3, Layton Campbell 3-1-9, Kale Kaufmann 1-2-4, Brock Waitman 8-3-19, Tanner Hurley 3-0-6, Jaden Maxwell 1-0-2, Joel Rickle 0-1-1. Totals: 16-10-44.

Lehman Catholic (47)

Bryce Kennedy 3-5-12, Elliott Gilardi 4-5-13, Preston Roders 1-2-4, Kameron Lee 2-1-5, Conor O’Leary 2-2-6, Brendan O’Leary 3-0-6, Logan Richard 0-0-0, John Cianciolo 0-1-1, Ryan Schmidt 0-0-0. Totals: 15-16-47.

3-point field goals — Waynesfield-Goshen: Campbell (2). Lehman: Kennedy.

Score By Quarters

Waynesfield-Goshen 7 14 24 36 44

Lehman Catholic 9 17 24 36 47

Records: Lehman 2-4 (1-1).

Reserve score: Lehman Catholic 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34.