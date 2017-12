Staff Reports

VANDALIA — Aubree Schrubb’s “spin-to-win” post move capped a great effort by the Piqua girls eighth grade basketball team and helped them to a 31-30 victory over Vandalia-Butler Thursday.

Piqua had led throughout the game, but Vandalia raillied in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Piqua got a clutch 3-point basket by Reagan Toopes, before Schrubb’s beautiful spin move post layin late in the game sealed the win.

Piqua, 6-1, will host Tippecanoe in a big game on Jan. 4.